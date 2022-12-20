ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Rep. Savannah Maddox withdraws from Kentucky governor’s race

By Camille Hantla
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUIjq_0jpN7OQg00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – State Rep. Savannah Maddox announced she is withdrawing from the race for Kentucky governor.

On Tuesday, Maddox took to social media to share the news and thank her supporters. She cited a lack of resources as the reason.

I am truly grateful for the outpouring of support that I have received over the past seven months since I filed my letter of intent to run for governor. Early on, we understood that gubernatorial races take a LOT of money, and that it would require a tremendous amount of resources to make it possible to run when the time came.

Despite traveling extensively across the Commonwealth, holding a multitude of fundraisers, making thousands of phone calls, sending direct mail, and turning over every rock possible to raise the money, it is clear that we will not have the resources we need to be successful in this campaign. It is for this reason I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration for the Republican nomination for Governor of Kentucky.

I believe, to my core, that the citizens of Kentucky would choose to elect a candidate with the platform we have presented. However, I cannot allow the principles that we have fought for to seemingly be rejected at the ballot box simply because the candidate espousing them does not have the ability to self-fund a multimillion dollar campaign and lacks the financial resources to get the message out to ALL of Kentucky’s primary voters.

Words cannot express how thankful I am to every person who donated and supported our effort in so many ways. This may prove to be a great disappointment for many, but please know that we are going to build upon the momentum we have created. We will continue to shake the very foundation of the political establishment through my service in the Kentucky General Assembly.

Our movement, our DEMAND for republican leadership that adheres to the Constitution and the party platform, has just begun. We’re growing, we’re watching, and we’re taking names.

Although this isn’t the outcome we may have hoped for in the immediate sense, I give you my word to keep fighting for the principles that led me to file my letter of intent in the first place. I will not back down, and I will not waver from redefining the appropriate role of government to reflect the vision our Founders intended.

Savannah Maddox

Maddox announced her bid back in June, portraying herself as an “authentic Republican fighter” in hopes of outflanking her rivals with her ultra-conservative themes. Setting the tone for her campaign, her website said that Maddox’s “unyielding determination to protect our constitutional rights and liberties has set a precedent for what Kentuckians should expect when they put their trust in a public servant.”

According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, this brings the number of Republicans vying for their party’s nomination to 11:

  1. Alan Keck
  2. Anthony Moore
  3. Daniel Cameron
  4. David Cooper
  5. Eric Deters
  6. Johnny Rice
  7. Kelly Craft
  8. Mike Harmon
  9. Robbie Smith
  10. Robert Devore
  11. Ryan Quarles

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

FOX 56

FOX 56

