FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Joe Burrow rocks incredible Christmas sweater ahead of Bengals-Patriots clash
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Raiders
A cold win for the Pittsburgh Steelers came from strong performances from big name players.
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game
It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for. After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro […] The post Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers QB Brock Purdy enters Dan Marino territory with wild record rarely seen in 72 years
Brock Purdy continues to make history with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest performance in Week 16 even has him reaching Dan Marino territory. After leading the 49ers to their third straight win ever since he became a starter (eighth consecutive overall), the rookie quarterback also made history as only the fourth player in 72 years to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts. On Saturday against the Washington Commanders, the 22-year-old signal-caller completed 15 of his 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception.
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Let Play Talk on Game-Winning Drive
Kenny Pickett was just looking to win on the Pittsburgh Steelers last-minute drive.
Former Vikings First Rounder Looks to Help Seahawks Make Playoff Run
It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.
Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans
Three players in particular played pretty well for the Cleveland Browns defense against the New Orleans Saints.
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson
The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
Darrelle Revis spells doom for Zach Wilson with Jets Brett Favre warning
Darrelle Revis has a message for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback got himself a prime chance to remind the franchise why he was selected with the second overall pick back in the 2021 draft in a Thursday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Wilson squandered the...
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys
Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain
San Francisco 49ers’ legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was seen rocking an eye-popping chain on the team’s sideline during their game against the Washington Commanders, per NFL on ESPN. Jerry Rice’s chain 🥶🐐 pic.twitter.com/3EDqC7XYEb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2022 As mentioned in the image above, Jerry Rice holds the NFL record for […] The post Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
