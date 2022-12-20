ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game

It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for. After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro […] The post Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

49ers QB Brock Purdy enters Dan Marino territory with wild record rarely seen in 72 years

Brock Purdy continues to make history with the San Francisco 49ers, and his latest performance in Week 16 even has him reaching Dan Marino territory. After leading the 49ers to their third straight win ever since he became a starter (eighth consecutive overall), the rookie quarterback also made history as only the fourth player in 72 years to pass for multiple touchdowns in his first three career starts. On Saturday against the Washington Commanders, the 22-year-old signal-caller completed 15 of his 22 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns against just one interception.
WASHINGTON, CA
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings First Rounder Looks to Help Seahawks Make Playoff Run

It’s been an up-and-down journey for former Vikings first rounder and NFL wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. The 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is yet to really catch on anywhere on an NFL roster and has been on four teams over the course of his seven-year NFL career. Now, Treadwell looks to help the Seahawks make one final push towards the playoffs.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash

The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley receives shocking Pro Bowl nod after backing up Lamar Jackson

The Pro Bowl is perhaps one of the achievements that NFL players tend to look forward to. It’s basically a seal of approval from fans and your peers that you’re one of the better (or more well-liked) players in the league. The Baltimore Ravens will have two players with the same position potentially in the game, according to Adam Schefter: Lamar Jackson and… Tyler Huntley, their backup QB who was named as the fourth alternate QB for the Pro Bowl.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys

Philadelphian Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew knows they have no one to blame but themselves for their rather painful loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16. Both the Eagles and Cowboys were tied at 27-27 heading to the fourth quarter, but it was Dak Prescott and co. who was playing catch-up for the majority […] The post Gardner Minshew’s brutally honest take on Eagles’ painful Week 16 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
ClutchPoints

Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain

San Francisco 49ers’ legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice was seen rocking an eye-popping chain on the team’s sideline during their game against the Washington Commanders, per NFL on ESPN. Jerry Rice’s chain 🥶🐐 pic.twitter.com/3EDqC7XYEb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 24, 2022 As mentioned in the image above, Jerry Rice holds the NFL record for […] The post Jerry Rice spotted on 49ers sideline rocking extravagant chain appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
