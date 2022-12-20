Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
capitolwolf.com
As expected, and maybe a little extra
High winds, dropping temperatures, and snow have arrived. “Really, the impacts are going to be significant on those roads,” said Ed Shimon, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, during a midday briefing Thursday. “It’s going to be tough to keep them clear with the winds blowing any amount of snow.
capitolwolf.com
Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency
Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, in effect at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. This declaration applies only to county highways. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling. Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may...
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington shelters seeking assistance in the midst of cold weather
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelters in Bloomington are doing the best they can to help the homeless during the winter storm. Even though they are at capacity, they’re still trying to find ways to bring others in. Navy Veteran James Auck is just one of many in the...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
MyWabashValley.com
Winter Storm on the way
Lots of winter weather alerts with the big storm developing. WINTER STORM WATCH for all of the area from later on Thursday – Saturday morning. High of 45 and low of 25 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are not bad. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here and moving this way. Satellite has some breaks in the clouds here and all clear on radar. Few light rain showers on Thursday and the changing to snow later on Thursday. It will also start to get windy later on Thursday. The snow will end Friday morning but it will stay windy. Temps will turn very cold through the weekend. Tonight, partly cloudy and 24. Tomorrow, cloudy and 40. Snow later on Thursday and into Friday and very cold right into the weekend. Some light snow possible again by Monday.
Firefighters battle flames, extreme cold to save cows in Central Illinois barn fire
STRAWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Livingston County were among those who had to brave the cold temperatures on Thursday when a dairy barn caught fire in Strawn. Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to the barn fire. Although some cows died in the blaze, firefighters were able to rescue others, all while battling temperatures […]
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
WCIA
Central Illinois businesses face customer rush amid winter storm warnings
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) – If you were out grabbing last minute items before the storm hits, you probably waited in a long line. Stores were packed across Central Illinois Wednesday. “We just did more than two days worth of work today,” Pharmacist and Pearman Pharmacy co-owner Dustin Melton said....
FOX2now.com
Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
wmay.com
Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center
As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
1470 WMBD
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
capitolwolf.com
Downtown fire taxes SFD to the max
What is believed to be the largest building fire in Springfield since the Weaver Paint Factory fire in the 1970s taxed the resources of the Springfield Fire Dept. to the maximum. A General Fire Alarm came in at 445 am Saturday at the former Goodwill building on S. 11th St.
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
the-source.net
Accident leads to novel surgery in Midwest
Benjamin Heinemann undergoes rare ectopic banking following farm mishap. Editor’s note: This story describes injuries and medical procedures and includes photos that may not be suitable for all readers. On September 18, 31-year-old Benjamin Heinemann suffered a freak accident involving a silage machine while working on a farm in...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
chambanamoms.com
Winter Storm Closings: What We Know for Champaign-Urbana and Beyond
As East Central Illinois Prepares for an Epic Winter Storm, Many Closings Follow. As we told you earlier this week, it’s expected that we will have a White Christmas here in the Champaign-Urbana metro area for 2022. But as many people are aware, thanks to predictions that started over a week ago, that storm will be accompianed by blizzard-like conditions. (Follow along with Chambana Weather here.)
Comments / 0