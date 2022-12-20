Lots of winter weather alerts with the big storm developing. WINTER STORM WATCH for all of the area from later on Thursday – Saturday morning. High of 45 and low of 25 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a north wind. Temps are not bad. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here and moving this way. Satellite has some breaks in the clouds here and all clear on radar. Few light rain showers on Thursday and the changing to snow later on Thursday. It will also start to get windy later on Thursday. The snow will end Friday morning but it will stay windy. Temps will turn very cold through the weekend. Tonight, partly cloudy and 24. Tomorrow, cloudy and 40. Snow later on Thursday and into Friday and very cold right into the weekend. Some light snow possible again by Monday.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO