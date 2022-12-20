Read full article on original website
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants To Face Lil Wayne In A Verzuz Battle
In a recent interview with Superstar Jay, the “Black and Yellow” rapper said the face-off would be “fun.”. Wiz Khalifa has been a staple in the hip-hop game for over a decade now. At this point, he’s stacked up quite the impressive discography sprawling across countless mixtapes,...
KILLY Is Living A “Crazy Life Of Sin” With Smiley & Doe Boy On New EP
Long-time fans of KILLY will be happy to know that the EP he planned to share back in 2020, Crazy Life of Sin, has finally been added to DSPs before we head into the new year. Across the eight-track project, the Canadian connects with both Doe Boy and Smiley while handling the rest of the titles on his own.
Jake Paul Joins NFL’s Cleveland Browns In An Unexpected Way
The new partnership between the influencer and the franchise was made in a shocking announcement on Friday (December 23). At this point, it’s impossible to avoid Jake Paul‘s name on social media and in the headlines. As the social media star’s list of business ventures continues to grow,...
Three Gifts of a Performance on the Defense for the Cleveland Browns Against New Orleans
Three players in particular played pretty well for the Cleveland Browns defense against the New Orleans Saints.
Mariah The Scientist Calls Out The Neighborhood Talk For Posting Bad Videos Of Her
The R&B singer says the page is purposely choosing poor videos in an attempt to ridicule her. Mariah the Scientist has had a busy year in 2022. Following the release of a short EP in March, she has since dropped two successful singles and gone on tour with Rod Wave.
Joe Budden Says Rappers Should Have To Take A “Hip-Hop SAT Test” Before Signing Record Deal
The former rapper made the comments in a recent appearance on the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast. Joe Budden has never been afraid to speak his mind on any topic within the music industry. As a result, the media personality has continually seen himself in some controversial headlines. His...
Hotboii Drops Deluxe Edition Of “Blinded By Death”
It’s been a tumultuous year for Hotboii. The Florida rapper remained active for the first half of the year. Unfortunately, his issues with the law caught up with him and he was booked on racketeering charges. His legal issues didn’t prevent him from blessing fans with even more music...
Benny The Butcher Defends Violent Rap Lyrics
Benny The Butcher defended violent rap lyrics on his Instagram Story, earlier this week. Benny The Butcher took to his Instagram Story, Thursday, to defend rap lyrics from critics who feel they’re too violent. The Griselda rapper argues that the same people wouldn’t listen to the music if it were positive.
Twitter Reacts To Rumor Of “Not Guilty” Tory Lanez Verdict
Jury deliberations will reportedly continue Friday morning. With testimonies and closing statements bringing Tory Lanez’s trial to a close, many have been awaiting the jury’s verdict. On Thursday afternoon, word began circulating that the Toronto rapper was found not guilty with several outlets reporting it, though it has been found to be untrue.
Deb Antney Thought Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Would “Lock In”
She speaks on artists paving the way for a new generation and hoping that Cardi & Nicki would be close. The impact that women in Rap have on the industry is unprecedented, and Deb Antney has been tracking its progression. As more ladies are staking their claims in Hip Hop, we’re seeing a rediscovered unity—although, there are still moments when internet rifts get the best of them. Antney was instrumental in Minaj’s rise to stardom, and on My Expert Opinion, she spoke about her former client.
Willie McGinest Writes Lengthy Apology After Nightclub Fight
Willie McGinest issued a long apology after his arrest this week. Patriots legend Willie McGinest found himself in quite the dust-up earlier this month at a nightclub in LA. McGinest and his friends were caught on camera beating up a man. The circumstances around the beatdown are still unknown. Subsequently,...
Rob Gronkowski’s Cryptic Tweet Had NFL Teams Calling
Rob Gronkowski had NFL fans fantasizing last night. Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game of football. In fact, in the minds of many, he is the greatest to ever touch the position. Overall, he has four Super Bowl titles to his name. Furthermore, he has numerous records that back up his credentials.
Yung Miami & G Herbo Discuss Cheating And Sneaky Links On “Caresha Please”
Elsewhere in their interview, the City Girl told her fellow artist that she wasn’t surprised by news of Diddy’s new baby. Just a few weeks ago, Yung Miami was hinting at the possibility of having to cancel her award-winning Caresha Please podcast. At the time, the reasoning she gave is that her fellow celebrities are afraid of the smoke. However, one rapper has since come forward and was feeling brave enough to be grilled by the City Girl in her hot seat – G Herbo.
Pusha T & DJ Drama Announce “Gangsta Grillz” Mixtape In 2023
The legendary rapper and DJ will keep up with their incredible skill and chemistry sometime in 2023. After a crazy year for hip-hop, some artists are making it clear that next year might be even better. Pusha T and DJ Drama announced that they will release a Gangsta Grillz project together in 2023. They spoke on Rap Radar’s Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s Twitter space to share the news. King Push also announced that he’s got a solo album on the way as well. As such, fans can’t wait for new music so soon after this year’s It’s Almost Dry.
Bad Bunny & Ñengo Flow Surprise Fans With “Gato De Noche” Single: Stream
Bad Bunny is a man of his word. Earlier this week, the international superstar hinted at new music coming soon. This weekend, he delivered, sharing his “Gato de Noche” single in collaboration with Ñengo Flow. “This is to close the year,” the Latin rapper wrote on TikTok...
2KBaby Releases Weezy-Inspired Mixtape, “Sorry 4 The Hate”
Louisville rapper 2KBaby is back with a new mixtape, Sorry 4 The Hate. Moreover, it’s inspired by Lil Wayne’s classic mixtape Sorry 4 the Wait, on which he rapped over popular beats before Tha Carter IV. Also, it even has the same style of cover art and color pallet. Therefore, that’s exactly what the Kentucky native delivers on this mixtape. His last single “Haunt Me” with Kofi displayed his melodic sensibilities, but he’s not afraid to go hard here, too.
Baby Money Drops New Song & Video, “American Gangsta”
Detroit’s Baby Money is one of the hottest rappers in his city right now. As he continues his hot streak, he returned on Thursday (December 22) to drop off yet another certified banger. The music video arrived on Tuesday (December 20), a couple days before the song officially landed...
NBA YoungBoy Is Getting “No Sleep” On New Christmas Eve Single: Listen
As always, NBA YoungBoy is keeping his fans on their toes. One day after delivering his Lost Files mixtape, the Louisana-born rhymer is back with a single. Titled “No Sleep,” he uploaded the track on YouTube earlier today (December 24). Currently, streaming numbers are moving upwards of 250K.
Yung Joc Pledged To Shave Head If Tory Lanez Found Guilty
DJ Vlad, whom Joc had made the commitment to in the first place, confirmed via an Instagram comment that the rapper will follow through. Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict spread all over social media for the last couple of hours, with reactions and comments galore. However, some of those came from Internet sleuths who, for whatever reason, can’t let someone live a bet down. Clips resurfaced of an interview between DJ Vlad and Yung Joc, where the 40-year-old rapper said he’d shave his head if Tory was guilty. Well, the time has come, and many went back to the interview to show Joc those receipts.
Unfoonk Can’t Say “Slatt,” “Slime” & Other YSL-Related Slang: Report
Unfoonk details the strict recording stipulations of his plea deal. The YSL Rico trial in Atlanta is inching closer and closer, and as a result, updates continue to pour in. Following the shocking news of Gunna’s release last week, several other YSL Records artists have also been released from jail. One of those artists is Unfoonk, Young Thug’s older brother and Slime Language 2 collaborator. Since his release from jail earlier this week, Unfoonk has vehemently denied snitching on Young Thug for his plea deal.
