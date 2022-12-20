The legendary rapper and DJ will keep up with their incredible skill and chemistry sometime in 2023. After a crazy year for hip-hop, some artists are making it clear that next year might be even better. Pusha T and DJ Drama announced that they will release a Gangsta Grillz project together in 2023. They spoke on Rap Radar’s Brian “B.Dot” Miller’s Twitter space to share the news. King Push also announced that he’s got a solo album on the way as well. As such, fans can’t wait for new music so soon after this year’s It’s Almost Dry.

20 HOURS AGO