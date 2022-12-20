Read full article on original website
Kirby Subaru Donates Vehicle to Heroic Homeless Woman
A local car dealership has donated a vehicle to a homeless woman who heroically helped rescue a man from a fiery vehicle collision last month. Rebecca Neal and her two-year-old dog Bella were driving on Highway 154 near Paradise Road on the evening of November 17. She ended up being one of the first people on the scene of a vehicle rollover leaving the driver trapped.
New Building on San Andres Street?
The other day I drove by the corner of Micheltorena and San Andres Streets on the Westside and saw these massive story poles behind San Andres Hardware. It's at 621 W. Micheltorena where a small two-story business complex is now located. The new building will be over twice as big at three stories high for the new Westside Neighborhood Clinic that will move out of the small house across the street.
Mission at Christmas
Old Mission Santa Barbara dressed up for Christmas. What is missing is the Manger display with a couple, Mary and Joseph, Baby Jesus, and real livestock. That was a real joy at the Mission every year Christmas for the whole family. HEH Dec 24, 2022 10:18 PM. It is up...
Restaurant Roundup: Michelin Stars Come to SB, Toma's New Owners, Reopenings and More
We are ending the year with an abundance of food news, perfect for a holiday centered on eating cookies for breakfast and constantly feeling full. We highlight the Michelin stars that arrived in our county, a mainstay Italian eatery gaining new owners, another State Street biz moves on citing irreconcilable differences, and several other openings and re-openings.
Operation Safe at Home
On December 20, 2022, 11 Deputy Probation Officers with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department conducted county-wide wellness checks of youth on community supervision. A wellness check involves the assessment of the living environment and the needs of the youth and/or family members, in addition to providing information on probation and community resources. To support families in need during the holidays, grocery store gift cards and toys for younger siblings, generously donated by CommUnify’s Toys for Tots program, were delivered to families.
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Sued Over Sketch Stolen by Nazis
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been named in a lawsuit over artwork that was allegedly stolen from a holocaust victim by the Nazi regime. Both the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) are being sued for the return of work by Egon Schiele. Two lawsuits were filed last week by Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish cabaret singer Fritz Grünbaum who was murdered by Nazis at Dachau in 1941.
