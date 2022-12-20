Read full article on original website
Summit County wastewater data shows fewer visitors, COVID spreading
The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District uses wastewater that flows from local toilets to produce a snapshot of what’s happening in the community. By calculating from that water how many toilet flushes have happened, District General Manager Mike Luers says there were about 101,000 visitor nights in the past month. That’s down about 7% from the same time period last year, which is consistent with the Park City Chamber’s estimations based on occupancy at hotels.
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
Medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon requires AirMed transfer
On Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. the Park City Fire District responded to a medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon along with Summit County Sheriff's deputies and the North Summit Fire District. Medics provided care to the person, who was unconscious, and then they were transferred to the hospital via AirMed...
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Delays, cancellations pile up at Salt Lake City International Airport
While Salt Lake City will mostly avoid the arctic blast that is causing havoc around the country this week, the storm is still being felt by travelers here in Utah.
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
Early Childhood Alliance conducts childcare survey of people who live and work in Summit County
The alliance has launched two five-minute surveys on childcare; one for people who live and work in Summit County, and another for those who provide the care. “We’re trying to do a pretty robust childcare needs assessment specific to Summit County,” said Kristen Schulz, director of the Early Childhood Alliance.
Central Wasatch Commission provides update on workplan for 2023
House Resolution 5718, introduced by then-Congressman Jason Chaffetz in 2016, proposed the creation of a new federal land designation – a National Conservation and Recreation Area. The objectives were to balance the need to protect the Wasatch Front’s drinking water, while preserving recreational opportunities, enhance access to the Central Wasatch and accommodate future growth.
kjzz.com
Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
Public hearings, environmental decisions on Wasatch County Council agenda for final 2022 meeting
The Wasatch County Council plans to make environmental decisions, hold a budget public hearing and tie up administrative loose ends as it wraps up the year. A week after the Wasatch County Council adopted its nearly $35 million operating budget for 2023, some tweaks are up for public comment. A...
Planning commission asks Deer Valley for more Snow Park alternatives
The Park City Planning Commission spent three hours talking through the transportation aspects of Deer Valley’s Snow Park redevelopment plan and hearing from skeptical residents. As part of its plans for a massive redevelopment of the area where people now park, Deer Valley wants Park City Municipal to give...
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
5 unsheltered people died on Salt Lake streets during cold snap
Five homeless people have died on Salt Lake City’s streets amid freezing temperatures. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to increase capacity at homeless shelters.
kslnewsradio.com
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
Josh Probst to serve as interim Wasatch County Sheriff
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby announced his second-in-command will replace him on an interim basis when he leaves in January for a new job. There’s a new sheriff in town. Wasatch County Undersheriff Josh Probst will soon take the reins of county law enforcement as interim Sheriff. Although Sheriff...
SLC mayor orders homeless shelters to increase capacity after multiple deaths
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency declaration to add capacity to homeless shelters after five people died during recent cold weather conditions.
Utility bills are going up; help is available in the Wasatch Back
As temperatures drop across the area, some nights are seeing negative numbers. As energy costs continue to rise, some people are having a harder time heating their homes. Since the 2020 winter, the cost of home energy has increased 36%, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association. For...
White Pine Canyon residents safe following chimney fire
Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Park City Fire District responded to a White Pine Canyon home with flames coming out of the chimney and moving toward the roof. Flames were visible in the chimney when crews arrived, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD). Everyone in the home was...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
What happens to Park City’s post-holiday waste after its dropped off at Recycle Utah
The holiday season is one of the busiest times of year at Recycle Utah. The nonprofit recycling center accepts 45 different items including hard to recycle things like light bulbs, printer cartridges and electronics. The center is located on a half-acre lot just behind the Boneyard on Kearns Boulevard and...
