Heber City, UT

KPCW

Summit County wastewater data shows fewer visitors, COVID spreading

The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District uses wastewater that flows from local toilets to produce a snapshot of what’s happening in the community. By calculating from that water how many toilet flushes have happened, District General Manager Mike Luers says there were about 101,000 visitor nights in the past month. That’s down about 7% from the same time period last year, which is consistent with the Park City Chamber’s estimations based on occupancy at hotels.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon requires AirMed transfer

On Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. the Park City Fire District responded to a medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon along with Summit County Sheriff's deputies and the North Summit Fire District. Medics provided care to the person, who was unconscious, and then they were transferred to the hospital via AirMed...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

4,000 customers without power in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Central Wasatch Commission provides update on workplan for 2023

House Resolution 5718, introduced by then-Congressman Jason Chaffetz in 2016, proposed the creation of a new federal land designation – a National Conservation and Recreation Area. The objectives were to balance the need to protect the Wasatch Front’s drinking water, while preserving recreational opportunities, enhance access to the Central Wasatch and accommodate future growth.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Officials warn of dangers ahead of frigid winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A quick-moving but powerful winter storm impacting Utah has public safety officials pleading for people to be careful. “We’re not expecting a lot of snow accumulation, but we are expecting some colder temperatures,” said Mitch Shaw, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT). “We expect it to be cold, and when that happens, there could be ice on the roads.”
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Planning commission asks Deer Valley for more Snow Park alternatives

The Park City Planning Commission spent three hours talking through the transportation aspects of Deer Valley’s Snow Park redevelopment plan and hearing from skeptical residents. As part of its plans for a massive redevelopment of the area where people now park, Deer Valley wants Park City Municipal to give...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Josh Probst to serve as interim Wasatch County Sheriff

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby announced his second-in-command will replace him on an interim basis when he leaves in January for a new job. There’s a new sheriff in town. Wasatch County Undersheriff Josh Probst will soon take the reins of county law enforcement as interim Sheriff. Although Sheriff...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

White Pine Canyon residents safe following chimney fire

Around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Park City Fire District responded to a White Pine Canyon home with flames coming out of the chimney and moving toward the roof. Flames were visible in the chimney when crews arrived, according to the Park City Fire District (PCFD). Everyone in the home was...
PARK CITY, UT
