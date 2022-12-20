Intoxicated, Armed Man Arrested After Attempting To Hit Woman With Car

An intoxicated and armed man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to hit a woman with his car Friday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an assault and drunken driving call on the 28600 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“There were reports of a male adult attempting to strike a female adult with his vehicle,” Arriaga said. “The man fled prior to deputy arrival.”

During the deputies’ investigation, the same man returned to the location, according to Arriaga.

“He was detained and appeared to be intoxicated,” Arriaga said. “A search of the male resulted in the recovery of a loaded firearm.”

Marcus Kennedy, 38, from Santa Clarita, was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public and drunk in public, according to Arriaga.

Kennedy was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.

