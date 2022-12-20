Read full article on original website
Mary Norman
4d ago
I'm dreaming of a white Christmas as long as it's gone by the next day 😄
6
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
WLWT 5
Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm
MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
WLWT 5
Traffic alert: Winter storm creating dangerous travel conditions across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A historic winter storm that brought several inches of snow, gusty winds and subzero temperatures to Cincinnati is creating problems on the roadways. The main concern with this system is the deep freeze, creating a layer of ice on the roadways. Fort Washington Way was shut down...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to snow and ice build-up
NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes on northbound I-71 are blocked due to snow and ice build-up, Saturday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The build-up was reported near the Dana Avenue entrance in Norwood at 12:46 p.m. Extreme...
Here's a list of what's closed Friday for winter storm conditions
Several local and holiday staples will be closed Friday as frigid temperatures descend on the Tri-State region, brought by a winter storm that's anticipated to also drop ice and snow.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials prepare for dangerous road conditions as winter storm nears
Cincinnati officials are making preparations ahead of the dangerous winter storm set to move through Cincinnati. Watch the full press conference in the video player above. Jarrod Bolden, Department of Public Services Traffic and Road Operations Division Superintendent, said they plan to have 115 plow drivers out on the roads starting at 7 p.m.
WLWT 5
LIST: Business, school closures start to roll in as winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
Business closures are starting to come in as a major winter storm takes aim at the Cincinnati area late this week. SEE LATEST FORECAST // SEE CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. An arctic blast is set to move through the area starting late Thursday night, bringing dangerously cold...
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Weather Alert For The Tri-State This Weekend
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like there is a winter storm coming this weekend!. It all starts as rain Thursday which will change to snow Thursday night. Most parts of the Tri-State will see 1-3 inches of snow before dawn Friday. Areas to...
WLWT 5
Historic winter storm: Cincinnati experiences blizzard, first time since 1978
A major winter storm broke records in Cincinnati with the area officially hitting blizzard status for a few hours overnight Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. History was made during this storm. The Greater Cincinnati area officially hit blizzard status overnight Friday with three consecutive hours...
WLWT 5
Winter storm watch: Temps to drop fast as snow, gusty winds move into Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Time is dwindling to run the pre-Christmas errands. A major system brings significant impacts to the Midwest Thursday through Saturday. A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of the Greater Cincinnati area. That watch will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS...
WKRC
Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
WLWT 5
Dangerous Winter Storm Incoming
CINCINNATI — Rain today but that quickly switches to snow tonight as temperatures fall very quickly. Flash freeze and whiteout conditions possible overnight.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
Fox 19
25+ flights canceled at CVG as winter storm heads toward Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People all over the Tri-State are trying to catch flights for the holidays, but with the winter storm on its way, some flights have either been delayed or canceled completely. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport shows at least 26 inbound and outbound canceled as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati winter storm flight cancellations reported at CVG, leading to disrupted holiday travel
HEBRON, Ky. — Airlines at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport canceled multiple flights early Friday as a winter storm coupled with bitter cold and high winds is interrupting travel across the U.S. ahead of the Christmas weekend. Click the video player above to watch the morning forecast from WLWT News...
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow, dangerous temps and winds to move in Thursday night
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm will bring life-threatening cold, significant impacts to travel, power outages and accumulating snow. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. A winter storm warning and wind chill warning have been issued for the entire Greater Cincinnati area. Expect off-and-on showers through...
WLWT 5
Major winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
A major winter storm moves in late week, bringing impacts starting Thursday. A flash freeze is possible as well as life-threatening cold.
dayton247now.com
No WinterFest: Kings Island to close on Friday due to expected inclement weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kings Island’s WinterFest will not open on Friday due to the expected winter storm, which will bring unsafe wind chill temperatures and gusting winds. The park is scheduled to operate Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and then re-open after the holiday on Monday. Anyone with an admission...
