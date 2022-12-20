ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

Mary Norman
4d ago

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas as long as it's gone by the next day 😄

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm

MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
MORROW, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 in Norwood due to snow and ice build-up

NORWOOD, Ohio — The two left lanes on northbound I-71 are blocked due to snow and ice build-up, Saturday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The build-up was reported near the Dana Avenue entrance in Norwood at 12:46 p.m. Extreme...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati officials prepare for dangerous road conditions as winter storm nears

Cincinnati officials are making preparations ahead of the dangerous winter storm set to move through Cincinnati. Watch the full press conference in the video player above. Jarrod Bolden, Department of Public Services Traffic and Road Operations Division Superintendent, said they plan to have 115 plow drivers out on the roads starting at 7 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Weather Alert For The Tri-State This Weekend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. It looks like there is a winter storm coming this weekend!. It all starts as rain Thursday which will change to snow Thursday night. Most parts of the Tri-State will see 1-3 inches of snow before dawn Friday. Areas to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thousands without power after winter storm in Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over 4,000 people were without power early Friday morning. There were about 2,000 people without power near Morrow, Ohio, and another 1,000 near Franklin, Ohio without power, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. Those were the two areas with the most affected customers. An overnight winter...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Dangerous Winter Storm Incoming

CINCINNATI — Rain today but that quickly switches to snow tonight as temperatures fall very quickly. Flash freeze and whiteout conditions possible overnight.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

25+ flights canceled at CVG as winter storm heads toward Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - People all over the Tri-State are trying to catch flights for the holidays, but with the winter storm on its way, some flights have either been delayed or canceled completely. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport shows at least 26 inbound and outbound canceled as of 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy