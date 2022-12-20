ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

otdowntown.com

Bypassing the Bivalent Booster

If the Great City were granted one holiday wish it should probably be this: All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get the bivalent COVID booster. Unfortunately, New Yorkers, and Americans in general, are bypassing this obvious stocking stuffer in droves, just as holiday gatherings energize the tripledemic of flu, RSV and the new variants of COVID-19.
longisland.com

NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Suffolk cyberattack began months earlier than previously disclosed; full extent of data exposure still unknown, officials say

Criminal actors used a software vulnerability to gain access to the Suffolk County clerk’s computer network in December 2021, months earlier than previously disclosed by county officials, an ongoing independent digital forensics investigation has found. The attackers used the incursion into the clerk’s system to steal files and system...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Nassau County bill aims to keep pols honest amid Santos scandal

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island lawmaker on Friday proposed a “Campaign Honesty Bill” that would make it illegal for political candidates and elected officials to lie about certain aspects of their backgrounds. The proposal, put forth by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), was explicitly tied in a news release to recent allegations […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Peanut Butter Pistol Time: Gun Parts Stashed In Jars Of Jif Jam Up JFK Airport Traveler

A traveler at JFK Airport might've thought he was smooth, but spread the word: Gun parts hidden in jars of peanut butter aren't going to make it past the TSA. A screener found several parts of a disassembled .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun wrapped in plastic and stuffed into two jars of Jif -- both creamy -- at the Queens airport, the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein said.
QUEENS, NY

