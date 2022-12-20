Read full article on original website
Related
COVID-19: Cases Rising In Suffolk County, Wastewater Testing Reveals
State leaders are urging people to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings as new data shows COVID-19 cases are rising on Long Island. Wastewater testing shows that COVID-19 cases are climbing in Suffolk County, the county’s health department revealed Thursday, Dec. 22. Testing found “substantial to high” levels of...
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Westchester In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in nine New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:…
Nurses authorize strike at major NYC hospitals; will it happen next month?
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Nurses at some of the largest hospitals in the tri-state area, and in fact, the world, have authorized a strike that could happen as early as January. The nurses’ union says that the labor action may be necessary because hospitals have stretched nurses’ ranks so thin that it’s endangering patients’ […]
otdowntown.com
Bypassing the Bivalent Booster
If the Great City were granted one holiday wish it should probably be this: All we want for Christmas is for everyone to get the bivalent COVID booster. Unfortunately, New Yorkers, and Americans in general, are bypassing this obvious stocking stuffer in droves, just as holiday gatherings energize the tripledemic of flu, RSV and the new variants of COVID-19.
longisland.com
NYS DMV Arrests Nassau County Man for Illegally Registering Stretched Limousines in New York
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Jean Sadrack Cetoute, 60, of West Hempstead, NY was charged with two Class E Felony counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. The charges were filed in connection with two stretched limousines belonging to Mr. Cetoute that were registered illegally as passenger vehicles and believed to be operating for hire throughout the state.
Suffolk cyberattack began months earlier than previously disclosed; full extent of data exposure still unknown, officials say
Criminal actors used a software vulnerability to gain access to the Suffolk County clerk’s computer network in December 2021, months earlier than previously disclosed by county officials, an ongoing independent digital forensics investigation has found. The attackers used the incursion into the clerk’s system to steal files and system...
Nassau County bill aims to keep pols honest amid Santos scandal
MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island lawmaker on Friday proposed a “Campaign Honesty Bill” that would make it illegal for political candidates and elected officials to lie about certain aspects of their backgrounds. The proposal, put forth by Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury), was explicitly tied in a news release to recent allegations […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYCHA Faces Financial Crisis as Nearly Half of Tenants Are Late on Rent, With Many Awaiting Missing Aid
Nearly half of the city’s public housing households are now behind in their rent, owing $450 million in all — a huge pandemic-related problem caused in part by tenants waiting for rent reimbursement from the state that will likely never come. New York City Housing Authority officials outlined...
Doctor ID'd after found with throat slashed in Harlem park
A man was found dead with a slashed throat in a Harlem park on Friday morning, police said. The victim, said to be in his 60s, was discovered unresponsive in Marcus Garvey Park.
NYPD: Rockland County doctor found dead in NYC park with throat slashed
The victim also suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
NBC New York
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NYC, LI as Historic Winter Storm Puts 200 Million on Alert
A monstrous winter storm jeopardizing holiday travel across America ratcheted up in intensity Friday, flooding parts of New York and New Jersey, tearing down trees in Connecticut and paralyzing swaths of the country at the worst time. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Big Apple ahead...
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
Hundreds of NYC-area flights grounded, thousands without power amid storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. As of just before 8:50 a.m. Friday, over 500 flights were canceled […]
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
longisland.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County Awarded $4 Million to Lead Long Island Regional Clean Energy Hub
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $4 million in funding for Cornell Cooperative Extension Nassau County (CCE) to establish a Regional Clean Energy Hub (Hub) in the Long Island region as part of an initiative to connect local communities with clean energy resources. The Hub will unify the region’s clean...
Nassau County Police host shopping spree for homeless kids on Long Island
Nearly 100 children who live with their families in shelters on Long Island got early Christmas presents.
Multiple children dead in Staten Island house fire, others critically injured: NYPD
GRYMES HILL, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two young children were killed and two more suffered life-threatening injuries in a Staten Island house fire Friday morning, officials said. A 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy, 6, died at an area hospital after the blaze broke out in a three-story private home […]
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
Peanut Butter Pistol Time: Gun Parts Stashed In Jars Of Jif Jam Up JFK Airport Traveler
A traveler at JFK Airport might've thought he was smooth, but spread the word: Gun parts hidden in jars of peanut butter aren't going to make it past the TSA. A screener found several parts of a disassembled .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun wrapped in plastic and stuffed into two jars of Jif -- both creamy -- at the Queens airport, the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein said.
Comments / 1