Burlington, VT

nbcboston.com

MBTA Getting Interim General Manager While Healey Mulls Choice

While the MBTA awaits its next leader, it will be back in the hands of a deputy. Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville will return to the role of interim general manager on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler announced Thursday. He was the agency's interim leader in 2018, before Steve Poftak took over.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 9,216 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases and 96 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,959,910 cases and 21,149 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm

New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

As Freezing Temps Arrive, Over 450,000 Without Power Across New England

The storm that brought downpours and strong winds to the Boston area and across New England knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people region-wide Friday. And as workers scrambled to restore downed power lines, temperatures were plummeting, complicating the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Soft Launch Could Trigger In-Person Sports Betting in Mass. on Jan. 31

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday moved towards narrowing down the date for the launch of legal in-person sports betting in Massachusetts and it appears as if the first bets could be placed during a "soft launch" on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 by people hand-picked by the commission and the betting companies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Coverage of Friday's Winter Storm

Friday's winter storm is expected to bring snow to the south and west, and strong winds and rain to the east and south of New England, with the potential for widespread power outages. Eversource said they're anticipating around 70,000 outages in Massachusetts alone. You can watch NBC10 Boston and NECN's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast

Coastal locations like Gloucester and the Cape are expected to get the worst of Friday's winter storm, including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding. Power outages are also obviously a concern, with Eversource warning that up to 70,000 customers could be without power and outages could...
GLOUCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind

With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
BOSTON, MA

