Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
‘Amazing': Sleep in Heavenly Peace Org. Delivers Beds to Vt. Kids in Need
Christmas morning will be a lot brighter for one Vermont family after a special gift from caring community members. “To donate their time and come do this for other families — it’s amazing,” dad Lamba Crane said of the charity organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Crane and...
nbcboston.com
Late Christmas Eve, Power Still Out for Over 125,000 Across New England
Nearly all everyone in Massachusetts who had lost power had service restored by Saturday night, after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines. But more more than 125,000 people across New England was in the dark about an hour before Christmas.
nbcboston.com
MBTA Getting Interim General Manager While Healey Mulls Choice
While the MBTA awaits its next leader, it will be back in the hands of a deputy. Deputy General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville will return to the role of interim general manager on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler announced Thursday. He was the agency's interim leader in 2018, before Steve Poftak took over.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 9,216 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,216 new COVID-19 cases and 96 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,959,910 cases and 21,149 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID data, tracked on the Department of Public Health's interactive...
nbcboston.com
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm
New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
nbcboston.com
As Freezing Temps Arrive, Over 450,000 Without Power Across New England
The storm that brought downpours and strong winds to the Boston area and across New England knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people region-wide Friday. And as workers scrambled to restore downed power lines, temperatures were plummeting, complicating the recovery effort along with lingering high winds days before Christmas.
nbcboston.com
Soft Launch Could Trigger In-Person Sports Betting in Mass. on Jan. 31
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday moved towards narrowing down the date for the launch of legal in-person sports betting in Massachusetts and it appears as if the first bets could be placed during a "soft launch" on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 by people hand-picked by the commission and the betting companies.
nbcboston.com
Coverage of Friday's Winter Storm
Friday's winter storm is expected to bring snow to the south and west, and strong winds and rain to the east and south of New England, with the potential for widespread power outages. Eversource said they're anticipating around 70,000 outages in Massachusetts alone. You can watch NBC10 Boston and NECN's...
nbcboston.com
Travel Trouble: Storm Snarling Traffic on Roads, Impacting Flights in Mass.
The Friday before Christmas is always a major travel day, but people hitting the roads and heading to the airport were dealing with major issues as a powerful storm was making it tough to get around. The worst of the wind and rain was hitting Friday morning, causing ponding on...
nbcboston.com
Winter Storm Preparations Underway on Massachusetts Coast
Coastal locations like Gloucester and the Cape are expected to get the worst of Friday's winter storm, including heavy rain, strong winds, and the potential for coastal flooding. Power outages are also obviously a concern, with Eversource warning that up to 70,000 customers could be without power and outages could...
nbcboston.com
UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS! Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind
With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. Send your photos in to us at shareit@nbcboston.com.
Comments / 0