WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County
WLWT 5
Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police respond to Werk Road in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Southline Drive in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Southline Drive in Lebanon.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Glenway Avenue in Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Knollridge Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Knollridge Court in Fairfield.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hamilton Richmond Road in Somerville.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
GROESBECK, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Officers responding to East Clifton in Over The Rhine for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to East Clifton in Over The Rhine for a reported assault with injuries.
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993
WLWT 5
Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy. According to officials, one person has sustained non life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police say that the person shot was a juvenile. The exact age of the person is not known at this
WLWT 5
Crash involving a Metro bus reported at Muddy Creek Road and Glenway Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash involving a Metro bus reported at Muddy Creek Road and Glenway Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Whetsel Avenue in Madisonville, traffic impacted. One of the vehicles is disabled.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire on Warehouse Row in Liberty Township.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Mars Drive in Trenton, crews responding
TRENTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Mars Drive in Trenton, crews responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Forest Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 330 Forest Avenue in Avondale.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at the north I-75 ramp to Cincinnati Dayton Road
OLDE WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at the north I-75 ramp to Cincinnati Dayton Road.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at Dixie Highway and East Drive in Fort Mitchell.
