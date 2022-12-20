Read full article on original website
Column: Trump may be guilty of insurrection, but it's a tough charge to prove, prosecutors say
Trump faces a serious risk of criminal charges in the coming year, but maybe not the more ambitious ones that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack suggested.
GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to wait for the GOP to take…
How San Antonio became a hub for migrants
The U.S. is straining to handle the migrant influx. San Antonio may be a model.
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
Suspect in Paris shooting admits to 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in Paris has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a robbery in his home in 2016.
Pope's lament: Icy winds of war buffet humanity at Christmas
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.” At noon local time, Francis delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi″ (Latin for ”’to the city and to the world”) speech from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. Tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St. Peter’s Square to listen to the pontiff and to receive his blessing. Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.” In addition, he prayed for a lasting truce in Yemen and for reconciliation in Iran and Myanmar.
Russia Ukraine news – live: Putin says Zelensky and West ‘refuse to negotiate’
President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but that Kyiv and its Western backers had refused to engage in talks.“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” Mr Putin told Rossiya 1 state television in an interview aired on Sunday.The Kremlin said it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its...
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world
