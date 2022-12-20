Mutations in a handful of genes can cause severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), which severely disrupts the body's ability to fight infection. The condition is typically fatal in the first year of life. Artemis-SCID is a rare form of the disorder that is caused by mutations in the DCLRE1C gene, whish encodes for Artemis, an enzyme that is crucial to the functionality of T and B immune cells. Bome marrow transplants from healthy, matched donors (typically close relatives) can sometimes treat SCID, but those transplants do not work very well as treatments for Artemis-SCID. A new therapy aimed to treat kids with the disorder with their own cells. The researchers have reported that a trial of the approach was successful, and has helped ten young children lead more normal lives. The work has been reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

1 DAY AGO