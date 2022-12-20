Read full article on original website
Gene Therapy Successfully Treats Artemis-SCID Patients
Mutations in a handful of genes can cause severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID), which severely disrupts the body's ability to fight infection. The condition is typically fatal in the first year of life. Artemis-SCID is a rare form of the disorder that is caused by mutations in the DCLRE1C gene, whish encodes for Artemis, an enzyme that is crucial to the functionality of T and B immune cells. Bome marrow transplants from healthy, matched donors (typically close relatives) can sometimes treat SCID, but those transplants do not work very well as treatments for Artemis-SCID. A new therapy aimed to treat kids with the disorder with their own cells. The researchers have reported that a trial of the approach was successful, and has helped ten young children lead more normal lives. The work has been reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Handheld Device for Detecting Oral Cancer
According the that National Cancer Institute, cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx are expected to have accounted for about 2.8% of all new cancer cases and about 1.8% of all cancer deaths in 2022 in the United States. This makes it about the 13th most common type of cancer globally. Fortunately, oral cancer has the benefit of occurring in an easily accessible area of the body, which makes it a bit easier to both detect and offer treatment for people developing oral cancer.
Conflicting Data about use of PDE5 inhibitors in Alzheimer's Disease
There is a class of drugs called “Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors” (PDE5 inhibitors.) Such drugs in this class are known as sildenafil, vardenafil, tadalafil, and avanafil.1 These drugs all work by inhibiting the phosphodiesterase 5 enzyme, which is found in smooth muscle cells, and essentially relaxes the muscle cells. PDE5 inhibitors can treat a variety of diseases, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and erectile dysfunction (ED.)
Finding the Route Lyme Pathogens Take Through the Body
While about 30,000 Americans are confirmed to have Lyme disease every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has estimated that the number could be as high as 476,000. Lyme disease is also becoming more common in other countries, with an estimated 200,000 cases in Western Europe every year. Ixodes tick bites transmit the bacteria that cause Lyme disease; these pathogens are varieties of Borrelia bacteria, including Borrelia burgdorferi in the US and B. afzelii and B. garinii in Europe. The disease causes rash, fever, joint pain, and can lead to nervous system and heart complications.
Air Purifiers Improve Heart Health in COPD Patients
A new study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine has shown that the use of portable home air purifiers can improve cardiovascular health in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). COPD includes a range of lung diseases that block airflow to the lungs and...
