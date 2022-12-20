Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Scores Victory In RICO Case As Evidence From 'Illegal' Raid Gets Thrown Out
Fulton County, GA - Young Thug has scored a victory in the ongoing RICO case against his Young Slime Life (YSL) collective regarding evidence that was collected during a raid on his home in 2015. According to FOX5, Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville sided with Thugger at a court hearing...
6ix9ine Trolls Gunna After Video Leaks of Gunna Telling Judge YSL Is a Gang
6ix9ine is trolling Gunna in the wake of video leaking that shows the Atlanta rapper admitting YSL is a gang in court during his plea deal. On Thursday (Dec. 15), 6ix9ine predictably entered the chat and offered his expert opinion about Gunna being freed from jail following his plea deal. In the post, Tekashi shared the video of Gunna in court on Wednesday (Dec. 14) and offered some pointed commentary.
iheart.com
Young Thug's Brother Reacts To Snitching Allegations After Taking Plea Deal
Numerous people named in the RICO indictment along with Young Thug have taken plea deals in the days leading up to his trial, including his own brother. According to a report WSB-TV published on Tuesday, December 20, Quantavious Grier, who goes by Unfoonk, reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of violating RICO Act and one count of theft by receiving stolen property. Unfoonk was released from custody shortly after accepting a plea deal, but was instantly met with snitching accusations. He hit up his Instagram Story on Tuesday night to address those who think he threw Thugger under the bus.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Gunna Steps Out of Jail and Into Maybach, Details of Plea Agreement Released
In the latest news of the YSL RICO case, Gunna was released from the Fulton County Jail tonight(December 16) after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. Today, he walked out of jail a free man, stepping into a Maybach flanked by his lawyer and security. Gunna, whose real name is...
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
NBC Miami
Drake, Tekashi 69 Among Rappers Named as Potential Witnesses in XXXTentacion Murder Case
Drake and Tekashi 69 are among a group of hip hop stars who are listed as potential defense witnesses for one of the men charged in the 2018 killing of local rapper XXXTentacion, court records showed. The rappers are on a defense witness list that was submitted Tuesday for Dedrick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
Nicki Minaj’s Husband and His Alleged Rape Victim Ordered To Mediation By Judge
A judge has ordered the case regarding Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty and Jennifer Hough, who accused Perry of allegedly raping her in 1994, to mediation to settle the lawsuit Hough filed against the couple. According to The Source, Judge James R. Cho referred both parties to mediation on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Vibe
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
Man charged after $300K in cocaine, $50K cash seized during drug investigation
Narcotics officials on Wednesday announced a 29-year-old man was indicted after 13 pounds of cocaine and over $50,000 in cash were seized from his car in November.
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
'Vulgar, Tasteless And Rude': Cardi B Fights Blogger Tasha K’s Attempt To Have $4 Million Judgment Thrown Out
Cardi B has demanded the $3.8 million judgment she was awarded against blogger Tasha K NOT be overturned, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Cardi and her legal team have laid out their argument on why Tasha’s appeal should be denied. As we previously reported, earlier this year, Cardi was awarded millions after a Georgia jury found Tasha liable for defamation.The Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading vicious lies about her online. In court, Cardi told the judge that the blogger posted videos accusing her of having an STD, having worked as an escort in...
thesource.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview
In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Two men, a father and son, were sentenced to prison for their role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
Complex
Young Thug’s Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL RICO Case, Denies He ‘Told on Anybody’
Young Thug’s brother Unfoonk is the latest named in the widely criticized YSL case to be reported to have taken a plea deal. Per local reports including this one from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Quantavious Grier—a.k.a. Unfoonk—entered his negotiated guilty plea on one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act and a count of theft by reception of stolen property on Tuesday.
