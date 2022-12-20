ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sketti
4d ago

Tesla is done. The 2023 Cadillac and Mercedes EV lineups will eat Tesla's lunch. Kia is introducing a 572 hp version of the EV6 that costs less than a base Model Y. Nobody's going to want Elon's overpriced eggs on wheels anymore.

Jeffrey Neal
4d ago

You know the way he made all of his money in the first place was by hiring people with the expertise to perform whatever job was needed. He made enough money to pay people to do it. It was not because he's not some wise guru, which has become more than obvious considering the Twitter fiasco.

Raymond Lugo
4d ago

Excuse after excuse in the comments. Tesla stock has plummeted because of poor leadership. FYI, the CEO selling billions of dollars worth of a company's stock puts downward pressure on it's price, and also loses the confidence of stakeholders. When the CEO is constantly in the headlines for a company that has nothing to do with Tesla, that turns investors off. Which then turns to more selling.

