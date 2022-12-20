Read full article on original website
$1.5 million for wetland restoration in Maine
STATEWIDE — A Maine program provides funding to support the preservation of the state’s natural resources. The Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program has awarded more than $1.5 million to projects for the conservation and restoration of wetlands in Maine. The money will go towards 11 projects that span...
Maine home values remain strong
STATEWIDE– Home values in Maine remain strong according to the Maine Association of Realtors. They say the buyers of single family homes in Maine are still encountering a lower than normal inventory of homes available for purchase. According to Maine Listings, 1,289 homes changed hands in November. That’s a...
City of Bangor warming centers for Friday
BANGOR– The City of Bangor has released this information regarding Warming Centers for Friday December 23rd. Will be ready to open, should widespread power outages occur, for those needing to charge electronic devices or a warm place to stay. Notice of times and other relevant information will be made available should the need arise. If this becomes a necessity – all media outlets and social media platforms will be updated to reflect hours and contact information.
New lobster fishing regulations officially paused
WASHINGTON, D.C.– It’s official…. congress has passed the federal funding bill that includes a provision to pause new regulations for Maine’s lobster fishing industry. The provision freezes the new regulations for six years while more research is being done to pinpoint what is causing the demise of the right whale.
The Lucerne Inn offers discount during outages
DEDHAM — The Lucerne Inn is offering a discounted rate to locals without power. The owners say that for as long as people are without power and need a warm place to stay, the inn will charge around $60 a night instead of its usual rate. The owners say...
Holiday Weekend Community Calendar
Due to the nature of the storm over the weekend – double check if events will still occur. Join the Mad Kat staff in wearing the ugliest Christmas sweater you can get your hands on. Stone Tree Farm and Cidery, Unity. 4 pm – 8 pm. Wear your...
Agencies prepare for nasty weather, issue warning for Mainers
AUGUSTA- Governor Mills and Maine’s Emergency Management Agency are urging people to prepare for some nasty weather. They say rain, high winds, coastal flooding and freezing temperatures are expected ahead of the major incoming winter storm. Maine’s Emergency Management Agency is coordinating with county emergency management agencies, state partners...
Maine’s crime report for 2021 released
STATEWIDE — The Maine Department of Public Safety released its crime report for 2021. The department reports that there were 44,513 total crimes in the state in 2021, with over 1,500 of those being violent crimes. 19 people were the victims of murder or manslaughter. There were also 26,290...
Storm cleanup and power restoration
STATEWIDE — Friday’s storm may have passed, but the fallout could last for days. Thousands of Mainers are without power in the wake of winter storm Elliott’s impact on Friday. The website for Central Maine Power notes that more than 150,000 of their customers are affected, from...
Parking ban Kenduskeag Stream Plaza in Bangor
BANGOR– Due to inclement weather, there is the possibility of flooding in and around the Kenduskeag Stream plaza, particularly parking areas located downtown on both sides of the stream. Public Works will be restricting parking in this area out of an abundance of caution beginning at 7:00 AM tomorrow,...
Here's the latest on the storm, as of noon Friday
Maine's coastline is seeing massive waves and significant damage as the Friday storm continues to pummel the state. Here's the latest.
Bank robbery suspect in court
BANGOR —A man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor this week made his first court appearance today. It was Tuesday afternoon when authorities say Donovan Steen, 32, held up the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway, making off with a still undisclosed amount of cash. In court on Friday...
Stevens reacts to 16 recruits signed in early signing period
ORONO – Maine football announced 16 recruits as part of the early signing period on Wednesday. It was head coach Jordan Stevens’ first full offseason after taking over the program late in 2021. His staff brought in a good number of early recruits to Orono, including a few of Maine’s own.
Pet of the Week
BANGOR – Our weekly pet from the Bangor Humane Society, this time around, was a small pup named Siren. He got his name for the way he howls when he gets left alone for too long. For all the details on this sweet little guy, watch the full video...
Fast Break Week 3: A Minute With Nokomis’ Madden White
NEWPORT – For the third “A Minute With…” of the season, Fox Bangor sports caught up with Nokomis senior Madden White. White answers the questions everyone wants to know- what’s your favorite holiday song, favorite holiday tradition, best gift you’ve ever given, and more!
Fire displaces 7 people
BANGOR- Authorities are investigating what caused a fire in Bangor last night that displaced 7 people. Crews were called to 18 Fremont street just before 8 pm. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau said when they arrived they found a bedroom in the back in fire. Several departments were called...
Wanted Massachusetts man arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE– Local, state and federal authorities arrested a wanted Massachusetts man following a standoff at a Waterville residence. According to Maine State Police, a search warrant was executed at 224 County Road after information indicated that 31-year-old Diego Martinez was hiding there. Martinez had been sought by multiple Maine...
Crews respond to fire
BANGOR — Authorities are investigating what caused a fire in Bangor last night that displaced 7 people. Crews were called to 18 Fremont Street just before 8 pm. 4 adults and three children were living in the home. All of them were able to escape uninjured. Bangor firefighters say...
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
Fast Break Week 3: 1-on-1 with Hampden Academy’s Bella and Zach McLaughlin
BANGOR – Hampden Academy’s Bella and Zach McLaughlin joined Tyler Krusz in the Fox Bangor studio to talk about the start of their respective seasons for the Broncos. Both Bella and Zach are coming off tough losses to talented Oxford Hills teams, and are looking to rebound heading into matchups with Bangor next week. Both Bella, a senior, and Zach, a junior, have had impressive starts to the 2022-23 season, and look to keep it rolling into February.
