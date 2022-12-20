Read full article on original website
WNEM
Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm. “The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.
wfft.com
I-75 closed in two areas of Mid-Michigan after crashes
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill in two areas of I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash. Police did not immediately release information about how...
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
WNEM
MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
WNEM
Water main break leads to icy roads
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
WNEM
Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
State trooper treated for minor injuries after car crashes into parked police cruiser on NB I-75 in Saginaw; Freeway closed until further notice
A Michigan State Police trooper received treatment for minor injuries after a driver struck a parked patrol car on I-75 near Saginaw Friday evening.
Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
WNEM
TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County
Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3.
WNEM
Genesee Co. officials prepare to keep those in need safe, warm
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm headed to mid-Michigan is going to bring cold and high winds, which has officials in Genesee County preparing to make sure no one is left out in the cold. “We run soup kitchens, we run a warming center during the winter, and...
WNEM
Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. The bridge was officially back in business after a special ceremony Thursday afternoon. Bay City Bridge Partners said construction started on Dec. 21, 2021. General Manager of Operations, Lynn Pavlawk, said the bridge has...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22
STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt.
WNEM
STARS receives $4M to purchase 10 new buses
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 transit buses as part of the new federal budget. The funding from the federal budget will help STARS improve its services and allow riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education, and jobs, the company said.
Northbound I-75 closed for the night after multiple crashes
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Northbound I-75 from Clio to the Zilwaukee Bridge has been closed for the night because of multiple crashes, Birch Run Township Fire Department said. The Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the highway would be shut down “for the rest of the night.”
Beloved 1929 Mary Crapo School Demolished In Swartz Creek, Michigan
Genesee County has said goodbye to several businesses over the years. Most recently the beloved Walli's East Building in Burton, click to see that here. And Grand Blanc is saying goodbye to Grand Blanc Appliance after nearly 70 years. Now, Miller Road in Swartz Creek is losing an iconic structure.
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
