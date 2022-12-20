ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Slick roads for drivers trying to make it home for Christmas

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Drivers in vehicles big and small set out on slippery roads as MDOT crews and local road commissions work to clear streets after a winter storm. “The winds, the gusts, the road conditions were very treacherous and very dangerous,” said semi-truck driver James Jackson of Maryland.
SAGINAW, MI
wfft.com

I-75 closed in two areas of Mid-Michigan after crashes

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Traffic was at a standstill in two areas of I-75 in Mid-Michigan after crashes on Friday. The Michigan Department of Transportation says all southbound lanes of I-75 closed at M-84 between Saginaw and Bay City due to a crash. Police did not immediately release information about how...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

MSP: High-profile vehicles asked to stay off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan State Police (MSP) Third District has asked all high-profile vehicles to say off freeways as emergency responders address the multiple crashes along I-75. Due to the weather conditions, there have been multiple crashes spanning Bay, Saginaw, and Genesee counties, MSP said. High-profile vehicles are very susceptible...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Water main break leads to icy roads

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to a water main break on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bridgeport Twp. It happened at the corner of Dixie Highway and Curtis Road. The TV5 news crew on the scene reported that the roads and powerlines near the break were...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Southbound I-75 closed in Bay Co. due to crash

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed in Bay County due to a crash. It happened near Exit 160, Westside Saginaw Road about 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is being diverted onto M-84. Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and stay off the...
BAY COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Injured swan stuck to frozen lake saved by Oakland County Sheriff's Office

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An injured swan stuck frozen to ice in an Orion Township lake for more than 24 hours was rescued by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team on Thursday. Residents saw the swan in Voorheis Lake Wednesday and called for help when they saw the swan still there on Thursday. The Lake Orion Fire Department asked for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to rescue the swan.At about 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sheriff's office used its Hovercraft to break the ice around the swan to try and clear the area to allow the swan to swim, but the swan was unable to free itself.The rescue team then used a blanket to cover the swan's head and removed it from the lake.Officials say the swan had an injured leg and was turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to care for its injuries.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 Vault: Santa on the road in Saginaw County

Here are some of the stories we're following today. Here are the top stories we're following this morning. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Lafayette Street Bridge to close for repairs on Jan. 3. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. The Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City is...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopens in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. The bridge was officially back in business after a special ceremony Thursday afternoon. Bay City Bridge Partners said construction started on Dec. 21, 2021. General Manager of Operations, Lynn Pavlawk, said the bridge has...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22

The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is back open to traffic. Many shoppers are stocking up on last minute items they need before the winter storm hits. Learn about a local Eagle Scout promoting mental health awareness. STEM passport and holiday scavenger hunt. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Learn about...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

STARS receives $4M to purchase 10 new buses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – STARS will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 transit buses as part of the new federal budget. The funding from the federal budget will help STARS improve its services and allow riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education, and jobs, the company said.
SAGINAW, MI
wkzo.com

Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested

BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy