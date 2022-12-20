Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg works with The Salvation Army to offer warming shelter during frigid temperatures
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Lynchburg is teaming up with The Salvation Army to provide an overnight warming shelter for those in need as a response to the extremely low temperatures. Local fire departments and city employees began volunteering Friday morning to help The Salvation Army set up...
WDBJ7.com
Rescue Mission making sure every child wakes up to presents under Christmas tree
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in Roanoke is making sure Santa Claus arrives in every household. The Rescue Mission launched Operation North Pole to make sure no child goes without a Christmas present. The program serves families in need across the Roanoke region. Each family was able to pick...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones. The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily...
WDBJ7.com
One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community. One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program. So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community. On Friday,...
WDBJ7.com
A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County opens warming shelters
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management opened warming shelters Dec. 22 for people looking for warmth. “Due to the cold temperatures and the high winds, we decided that we needed to open a warming shelter and the shelter here is in the Town of Pulaski,” Pulaski County Emergency Management’s Richard Kos said.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home gets crafty with paper bag snowflakes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids off for holiday breaks and cold temperatures keeping people inside, Kate Capodanno offers a fun winter craft to do with the family. The paper bag snowflakes are simple to make and lots of fun. What you need:. 8 paper bags. Glue Stick. Scissors. Twine...
WDBJ7.com
River Ridge Mall sees large crowds for last minute holiday shopping
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s still time to get out there and do some last minute Christmas shopping. The River Ridge Mall has extended hours today and tomorrow to accommodate for finding gifts for the holidays. They are open until 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
WDBJ7.com
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Ways to navigate family dynamics during the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -.Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says the holidays are a joyous time, but can get stressful due to family dynamics. However, she has some suggestions to make the season more enjoyable for everyone:. Plan in Advance: It is important to vocalize the things that will help everyone...
WDBJ7.com
Tennis pro brothers teach at Hidden Valley Country Club
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley is full of hidden gems- including a set of brothers who began instructing tennis at the Hidden Valley country Club over the summer. “At the end of the day, tennis is tennis, the technique stays, the tactic stays. The level might be...
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.
WDBJ7.com
Officials recommend bringing pets indoors during freezing temperatures
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s important to remember to keep your pets warm during the upcoming freezing temperatures. In Virginia, it is illegal to keep pets outside in below-freezing temperatures without proper shelter. Appropriate shelter includes an enclosure with a wind breaker filled with cedar shavings or straw.
Appalachian Power asks customers to reduce their use while restoring power
UPDATE 12/24 10:09 A.M.: Appalachian Power says it has crews working to restore power to 36,800 people after Thursday’s storm. They are asking the community who have electricity to help by reducing their use as much as possible. The power company says this because the power grid is under extraordinary demand. They ask customers to […]
WDBJ7.com
Warming shelter options offered during storm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters prepare to work during extreme temperatures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work for Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters begins even before a fire occurs during the cold weather. They have to prepare ahead of time because working in extreme temperatures is challenging as they work to help others. “Especially when we’re fighting fire and then the fire is...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke boxing club at risk of losing space due to lease renewal confusion
Roanoke’s old Fire Station No. 6 is a crumbling foursquare in Southeast. A boxing club that’s been there since 2016 has been unable to renew its lease amidst confusion. In conjunction with online news source, the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
