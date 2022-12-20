ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Police establish Cold Case investigation unit

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that it will be forming a cold case investigation unit as a portion of the department’s homicide unit.

According to a news release from the department, the new cold case unit will focus on solving unsolved homicides that “had previously been stalled by (a) lack of evidence or viable leads.” Officials reported that Amarillo has 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the 1950s.

“The department’s goal is to reduce that number and bring justice for families and friends who have been suffering from the loss of their loved one,” the release said. “Evolving technology has made it possible to find new evidence in cases that were previously unsolved. This investigation is tedious and time-consuming, but the department is committed to doing this work on every case possible.”

Officials said that as the unit reviews each case, they will be asking for help from the public, along with potentially reinterviewing witnesses and suspects to gain new information.

If individuals have new information regarding an unsolved homicide, they are asked to call the department at 806-378-9446. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Amarillo Crimestoppers at 806-374-4400, visit the Amarillo Crimestoppers website or download the P3 Tips mobile application.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

