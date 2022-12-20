Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Watch out for snow plows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana snow plows are out there on highways and interstates. They can make a large snow cloud, so you are asked to look for the green flashing lights, and give them plenty of room. So far, vehicles have hit and taken out of service eight state-owned...
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
NBCMontana
Wolf trapping opens in occupied grizzly bear habitat across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced wolf trapping season will open in all areas of occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, including deer and elk Hunting District 130 in northwest Montana. Officials decided to open wolf trapping season after completing a final assessment of grizzly...
NBCMontana
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
NBCMontana
Montana Moment Special: Memorable stories of 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — We're taking a look back at some of the memorable moments of the year. Each week, Kevin Maki shares a glimpse of what makes our state so special. Here are some of our favorite Montana Moments from 2022. So many proud Montanans have opened their hearts...
NBCMontana
USDA invests $165K for critical infrastructure in Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is set to invest more than $165,000 in Montana's critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy, and combat climate change for people across rural and tribal areas in Montana, according to USDA Montana State director Kathleen Williams.
NBCMontana
Wintry mix of snow and freezing rain to impact Christmas weekend
WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 11 AM Sunday for the Kootenai/Cabinet region. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch up to one quarter of an inch. Areas north of Highway 2 may see snow linger longer resulting in slightly higher snow totals. Travel could be nearly impossible. Local power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice.
NBCMontana
Plenty of opportunities to ski this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are plenty of opportunities to ski in Montana this holiday weekend. On the state line with Idaho at Interstate 90, Lookout will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It has 43 inches at the summit and 31 at the base. Four new inches have fallen in the last 3 days. Four of five lifts are running, including the new Eagle Peak quad chair lift.
NBCMontana
Gallery: Subzero temperatures across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — A cold snap across Montana is causing subzero temperatures. Viewers sent in their winter weather photos, ranging from frost inside houses to snowy sceneries and eggs freezing outside. Share Your Photos and Videos: https://NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
NBCMontana
American Prairie expands habitat base in 2022
MISSOULA, Mont. — American Prairie has expanded its habitat base by 3,412 acres from purchasing three separate parcels of land in 2022. All properties were private land located within or next to existing American Prairie-owned units. The following parcels were obtained by American Prairie:. 760 acres in Timber Creek,...
NBCMontana
Many Montana ski resorts closed due to extreme cold
MISSOULA, Mont. — Several Montana ski resorts are shut down or delayed today as a result of extreme cold. Bridger Bowl reports continued cold conditions will keep it closed Thursday for the safety of everybody. No up hill travel is allowed at Bridger Bowl either. The ski area is offering to refund or to move the dates of your tickets.
NBCMontana
Commission calls for a ‘legislative solution’ to Madison River crowding
HELENA, Mont. — An 11-year-old effort to manage crowding on one of Montana’s most popular fisheries stalled out without resolution yesterday when the Fish and Wildlife Commission decided not to advance regulatory changes on the Madison River. In lieu of pursuing a commission-directed rulemaking process, the commission expressed...
NBCMontana
Gov. Gianforte appeals judge's bison grazing decision
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte's Office is moving forward with their appeal after a judge denied the state's petition to halt the approval of bison grazing in Montana. The Biden Administration recently approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management in northeastern...
NBCMontana
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
HELENA, Mont. — A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries...
NBCMontana
Montana Red Cross seeks blood donors
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Red Cross will set up additional blood donation sites as the holidays arrive. Organizers are offering a free red long-sleeve t-shirt to anyone who donates between now and Jan. 2. The following information was released:. As the final holiday rush arrives, the American Red...
NBCMontana
Coal company sues BNSF, alleging the railroad gave competitors better service
HELENA, Mont. — A Navajo Nation-owned coal company that operates the Spring Creek Mine in southeast Montana stated in court documents this week that BNSF Railway — one of the largest railroad companies in the United States, and one that dominates the Montana rail network — is giving preferential service to other mines in the region.
NBCMontana
Frigid temperatures, tracking snow that will impact holiday travel
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 AM Friday through 5AM Saturday for the Lower Clark Fork Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snow intensities are expected Friday afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11 AM Friday through 5AM Saturday for...
NBCMontana
The next weather maker arrives today bringing more snow and moderating temperatures
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 AM Friday through 5AM Saturday for the Lower Clark Fork Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Highest snow intensities are expected Friday afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 11 AM Friday through 5AM Saturday for...
NBCMontana
Migrants in Texas continue sleeping outside even as temporary shelter opens
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend during a massive winter storm, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets of Texas. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the...
Comments / 1