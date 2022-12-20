Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end -- but not for at least a week

Read full article on original website
Column: Trump may be guilty of insurrection, but it's a tough charge to prove, prosecutors say
Trump faces a serious risk of criminal charges in the coming year, but maybe not the more ambitious ones that the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack suggested.
No directive: FBI agents, tech executives deny government ordered Twitter to suppress Hunter Biden story
Internal Twitter communications released by the company's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, are fueling intense scrutiny of the FBI's efforts alongside social media companies to thwart foreign disinformation in the run-up to the 2020 election. At the heart of the controversy is Twitter's decision in October 2020 to block...
January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office
By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel's final report,...
House passes $1.7 trillion government spending bill as funding deadline looms
The House voted Friday to pass a massive $1.7 trillion spending bill that would fund critical government operations across federal agencies and provide emergency aid for Ukraine and natural disaster relief. The bill will next go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Government funding is currently set...
GOP senators slam McConnell, Republican colleagues for supporting omnibus
Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Mike Lee (Utah) slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and their GOP colleagues on Sunday for supporting the $1.7 trillion omnibus package that Congress sent to President Biden’s desk on Friday. The GOP senators had argued it would have been better to wait for the GOP to take…
Will US religious freedom designations drive real actions?
On Dec. 2, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the latest designations of severe violators of religious freedom. The annual designations are intended to serve as a critical tool in shaping U.S. international religious freedom policy and triggering clear, coherent actions to hold persecutors accountable and to advance greater respect for religious freedom where it…
How San Antonio became a hub for migrants
The U.S. is straining to handle the migrant influx. San Antonio may be a model.
Trump White House drafted statement attacking Barr after he publicly refuted Trump's voter fraud claims, transcript reveals
In December 2020, after then-Attorney General William Barr publicly refuted President Donald Trump's claims that the election was rigged, White House staffers drafted a press release that would've called for the firing of anyone who disagreed with Trump's claims, according to a new transcript from the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021.
House passes bill that would reform presidential audit process
The House passed legislation Thursday that would reform the Internal Revenue Service's presidential audit process just days after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes. The legislation, which passed 222-201, would...
House Democrats pick Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was recruited to...
Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.
DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
How the January 6 panel unearthed key details from little-known insiders
The story of January 6 has largely focused on a cast of very prominent characters, including former President Donald Trump and members of his inner circle who have become household names, like his former attorney Rudy Giuliani and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. But those with notable...
Key takeaways from the January 6 committee's final report
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, laid out a damning case over 800-plus pages that former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election led to the violence at the US Capitol, documenting the ex-chief executive's actions for the record and potentially for criminal investigators. On Monday,...
US believes Wagner mercenary group is expanding influence and took delivery of North Korean arms
Newly downgraded US intelligence suggests the Russian mercenary group Wagner has assumed expanded influence and is recruiting convicts -- including some with serious medical conditions -- from prisons to supplement Moscow's flagging military. The group recently took delivery of arms from North Korea, a top US official said, a sign...
