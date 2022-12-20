Read full article on original website
NKY Atlas to give leaders new insight to region
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Speaking at the newly renovated Turfway Park in Florence, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED CEO Lee Crume was anxious to reveal the region’s newest resource in its battle for increased economic prosperity.
Warren County receives state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Warren County received $500,000 to accomplish this goal. The initial callout for the program began back in January. Warren County officials applied for the grant, and then got to work to figure out which structures needed to be torn down. They worked with city, township, and village leaders to learn...
Hoxworth closed Friday, but donors needed first thing Saturday morning
Hoxworth Blood Center is calling on the Greater Cincinnati community to roll up its sleeves and give the gift of life this holiday season. Low donor turnout and increased usage in area hospitals have depleted the local blood supply, and Hoxworth is asking eligible donors to schedule their lifesaving donations as soon as possible.
Uber Freight lands office space deal at Newport on the Levee
Uber Freight, a logistics platform subsidiary of the ride-sharing giant, has signed a lease for 20,000 square feet worth of office space at Newport on the Levee, reported the Cincinnati Business Courier. The Uber Freight platform matches truck drivers with cargo that needs to be shipped, as well as providing...
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
New Florence Mayor continues family legacy of public service
The Florence Mayoral seat hasn’t changed in over 20 years, but now the vice mayor is stepping up to bat. “I’ve known Julie a long time,” said Kenton County family circuit judge Christopher J. Mehling at Tuesday night’s Florence City Council meeting. “Just like I knew her father for a long time. Look what I’m wearing.”
Stage one plans approved for self-storage facility in Cold Spring
The third time may be the charm for a self storage facility in Cold Spring off of Salmon Pass after two previous attempts to get one built in 2018 and 2020. The Cold Spring Planning and Zoning board approved the stage one plans for a self-storage facility in the city behind the Newport Elks Lodge at its Dec. 14 meeting.
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
Campbell County Fiscal Court Clerk retiring after 14 years with county
Since 2008, Paula Spicer has served Campbell County as the Fiscal Court Clerk — just a small chunk of her 45 years in local government. The fiscal court accepted Spicer’s resignation at its Dec. 21 meeting, and the commissioners expressed gratitude to their colleague for the last 14 years.
LINK Streetscapes: Newport
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. There are Northern Kentucky classics and staples that even I, a longtime resident of the area, have somehow missed. In this streetscapes, come explore a world famous restaurant, an inventive coffee shop and a rustic bourbon bar.
Covington’s longest-serving city commissioner bids farewell
Tb he Covington Board of Commissioners bid “adieu” to its longest-serving member, Michelle Williams on Tue. Dec. 20 with a formal resolution. Williams, first elected in 2012 and then re-elected three times between 2016 and 2020, decided against running again this past election. Fellow commissioners told stories about...
No more one (or two) night stands: Covington slams the brakes on short-term rentals with emergency vote
Citing the surging number of short-term rentals in Northern Kentucky, the Covington Board of Commissioners approved two ordinances Tuesday night that establish a six-month moratorium on the licensing of short-term rental properties in the city. Votes were ushered in on an emergency basis, with the ordinances taking effect immediately without...
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
Kentucky's Texas Turnaround ramp officially opens to traffic
KENTUCKY — The state's first Texas Turnaround ramp officially opened to traffic Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced. The new on-ramp from Covington to Interstate 75 was designed to alleviate traffic. The ramp entering Interstate 75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington is permanently closed. The traffic pattern will...
Cranley expresses interest in Hamilton County prosecutor role
Democrat John Cranley, who ended an eight-year run as Cincinnati's mayor a year ago, said Thursday he is "very much interested" in running for Hamilton County prosecutor in 2024. It is a role long held by Republican Joe Deters, who was recently appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. "I am...
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Kenton, Boone County, travel advisory for Campbell
Here’s to hoping you have all the provisions for French toast on hand as counties prepare for an impending cold front. A Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Kenton County, effective Dec. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. until the emergency has been lifted. In Boone County there...
Wright-Patterson AFB to close for winter storm
The base will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, and will remain closed through Friday, with the exception of the gas station and Kittyhawk Express. These two locations will open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 23. Base essential employees must use gates 12A and 19B,.
