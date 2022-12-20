ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Uber Freight lands office space deal at Newport on the Levee

Uber Freight, a logistics platform subsidiary of the ride-sharing giant, has signed a lease for 20,000 square feet worth of office space at Newport on the Levee, reported the Cincinnati Business Courier. The Uber Freight platform matches truck drivers with cargo that needs to be shipped, as well as providing...
NEWPORT, KY
Campbell County Fiscal Court Clerk retiring after 14 years with county

Since 2008, Paula Spicer has served Campbell County as the Fiscal Court Clerk — just a small chunk of her 45 years in local government. The fiscal court accepted Spicer’s resignation at its Dec. 21 meeting, and the commissioners expressed gratitude to their colleague for the last 14 years.
14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in NKY remains closed

GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in Gallatin County remains closed due to hazardous road conditions early Christmas Eve. The stretch of closed interstate in Northern Kentucky goes from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 65, according to Kentucky State Police. “Avoid I-71 in Gallatin County,” Gov. Andy...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Speed limit change to South Licking Pike behind Campbell County High School

At the request of Campbell County High School, the Campbell County Fiscal Court voted to reduce the speed limit on South Licking Pike from 35 mph to 25 mph. Campbell County Administrator Matt Elberfeld said the fiscal court talked to the police and road departments, and they agreed it made sense to include a school zone at the back of the property in addition to Camel Crossing, which runs in front of the school.
Stage one plans approved for self-storage facility in Cold Spring

The third time may be the charm for a self storage facility in Cold Spring off of Salmon Pass after two previous attempts to get one built in 2018 and 2020. The Cold Spring Planning and Zoning board approved the stage one plans for a self-storage facility in the city behind the Newport Elks Lodge at its Dec. 14 meeting.
COLD SPRING, KY
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
﻿Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
GOSHEN, OH
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
COVINGTON, KY
Covington’s longest-serving city commissioner bids farewell

Tb he Covington Board of Commissioners bid “adieu” to its longest-serving member, Michelle Williams on Tue. Dec. 20 with a formal resolution. Williams, first elected in 2012 and then re-elected three times between 2016 and 2020, decided against running again this past election. Fellow commissioners told stories about...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY

