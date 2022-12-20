Read full article on original website
linknky.com
No more one (or two) night stands: Covington slams the brakes on short-term rentals with emergency vote
Citing the surging number of short-term rentals in Northern Kentucky, the Covington Board of Commissioners approved two ordinances Tuesday night that establish a six-month moratorium on the licensing of short-term rental properties in the city. Votes were ushered in on an emergency basis, with the ordinances taking effect immediately without...
linknky.com
Uber Freight lands office space deal at Newport on the Levee
Uber Freight, a logistics platform subsidiary of the ride-sharing giant, has signed a lease for 20,000 square feet worth of office space at Newport on the Levee, reported the Cincinnati Business Courier. The Uber Freight platform matches truck drivers with cargo that needs to be shipped, as well as providing...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Waynes Trace Road in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews are responding for a previous structure fire that is believed to be rekindling. Avoid the area at this time.
linknky.com
Campbell County Fiscal Court Clerk retiring after 14 years with county
Since 2008, Paula Spicer has served Campbell County as the Fiscal Court Clerk — just a small chunk of her 45 years in local government. The fiscal court accepted Spicer’s resignation at its Dec. 21 meeting, and the commissioners expressed gratitude to their colleague for the last 14 years.
Campbell County’s Michael Breetz started Licking Valley Cattle Co. to raise farm-to-table natural beef
He lived on a ranch in Campbell County along the Licking River for some 40 years — so it was only natural for Michael Breetz to raise cattle. But it took him more than 30-years to really get started. “I worked in construction for HGC for 30-plus years,” he...
WCPO
Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board
CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
Fox 19
14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in NKY remains closed
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 14-mile stretch of northbound I-71 in Gallatin County remains closed due to hazardous road conditions early Christmas Eve. The stretch of closed interstate in Northern Kentucky goes from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 65, according to Kentucky State Police. “Avoid I-71 in Gallatin County,” Gov. Andy...
linknky.com
Speed limit change to South Licking Pike behind Campbell County High School
At the request of Campbell County High School, the Campbell County Fiscal Court voted to reduce the speed limit on South Licking Pike from 35 mph to 25 mph. Campbell County Administrator Matt Elberfeld said the fiscal court talked to the police and road departments, and they agreed it made sense to include a school zone at the back of the property in addition to Camel Crossing, which runs in front of the school.
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
linknky.com
Stage one plans approved for self-storage facility in Cold Spring
The third time may be the charm for a self storage facility in Cold Spring off of Salmon Pass after two previous attempts to get one built in 2018 and 2020. The Cold Spring Planning and Zoning board approved the stage one plans for a self-storage facility in the city behind the Newport Elks Lodge at its Dec. 14 meeting.
linknky.com
Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Kenton, Boone County, travel advisory for Campbell
Here’s to hoping you have all the provisions for French toast on hand as counties prepare for an impending cold front. A Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Kenton County, effective Dec. 22, 2022 at 6 p.m. until the emergency has been lifted. In Boone County there...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ohio — Structure fire reported on State Route 131 in Goshen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
linknky.com
A $1.5M mansion in Mainstrasse
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 16 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. Mainstrasse Village is famous for its architecture and restaurants, but one of the village’s statement-piece buildings is the Boyd Mansion, located at 606 Philadelphia St., in Covington. Listed...
wvxu.org
Cranley expresses interest in Hamilton County prosecutor role
Democrat John Cranley, who ended an eight-year run as Cincinnati's mayor a year ago, said Thursday he is "very much interested" in running for Hamilton County prosecutor in 2024. It is a role long held by Republican Joe Deters, who was recently appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court. "I am...
linknky.com
Covington’s longest-serving city commissioner bids farewell
Tb he Covington Board of Commissioners bid “adieu” to its longest-serving member, Michelle Williams on Tue. Dec. 20 with a formal resolution. Williams, first elected in 2012 and then re-elected three times between 2016 and 2020, decided against running again this past election. Fellow commissioners told stories about...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
Morrow residents without power for more than 18 hours amid dangerous weather
Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Duke Energy sent out an update estimating power would be restored in parts of Morrow, including the Woodlands subdivision just before midnight.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
