ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Highest ranking lawmakers in FL support Governor’s million dollar migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard

By Katie LaGrone
ABC Action News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 25

Ann Huckaby
4d ago

Again, desantis had to go to Texas to get them. Big threat to Florida. Political Stunt. We are better than this.

Reply
16
Seen too much
4d ago

Federal law has been broken. Human Trafficking MALFEASANCE OF FEDERAL MONEY. The lawyers from DEATHSANTIS OLD LAW FIRM ARE RAKING IN OUR CASH.

Reply
7
Cheryl Fazio Bayonet
4d ago

They all need to go....why should the State of Florida pay to send "immigrants" that weren't here in our state to another??

Reply(1)
6
Related
CBS Miami

Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
MARGATE, FL
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Same-sex marriage ban in Florida law targeted

TALLAHASSEE - While same-sex marriage has been legal in Florida for nearly eight years because of court rulings, a ban has remained in state law. But Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, filed a bill Wednesday that would change that. The bill (SB 80), filed for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, would repeal a section of law that includes the ban. Same-sex marriages began in Florida in January 2015 after U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that the ban was unconstitutional.The U.S. Supreme Court later in 2015 ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry nationwide. While the Florida ban has not been in effect, the Republican-controlled Legislature has not removed it from state law. The 2023 session will start in March.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Florida

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Florida is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
ORLANDO, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
Ty D.

Who funded DeSantis's Re-election? Top Donors Revealed

The donors' list includes seven individuals who gave more than a million dollars each to DeSantis's reelection campaign. Photo by(Gage Skidmore/flickr) "From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions."
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What are the Best Places in Florida to Retire on Only a Social Security Check in 2022?

Photo byVisitCentralFL, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. While we'd all like to think we'll be able to save enough money for a comfortable retirement, things don't always go according to plan. Sometimes, unexpected emergencies, expenses, or commitments mean that we can't save as much as we'd hoped. So we have to rely heavily on social security checks for our income after retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.

HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

NYPD officers moving to Florida in droves

Trained in New York but working in Florida? Many NYPD officers are handing in their badges and then heading south. For a little over a year, Florida's governor has been luring them, and now moving companies are even partnering with him. CBS2's John Dias reports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy