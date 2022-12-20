ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

Related
i100rocks.com

Dryden Rail Trail progress to continue in 2023, says town supervisor

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Rail Trail saw significant developments in 2022. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer expects that to continue next year. Once completed, the Dryden Rail Trail will link Dryden to Ithaca and the rest of Tompkins County. FULL INTERVIEW: Jason Leifer on Ithaca’s Morning News...
DRYDEN, NY
i100rocks.com

Odd/even parking temporarily suspended in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Odd/even parking is temporarily suspended in the City of Ithaca. Residents are free to park their vehicle on either side of the street during the suspension. The city will resume odd/even parking at a later date as needed and will issue a notification at that time.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Ithaca, New York

Ithaca is located on the southern shore of the gorgeous Cayuga Lake, and it boasts three local colleges nestled in among dozens of beautiful gorges and prime wine country. All of this brings thousands of visitors to this unassuming upstate New York town every season. Not just a college town,...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: December 23, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, due to some heavy snowstorms, passenger trains loaded with Christmas mail are running late on all three railroads that come into Binghamton. More than 700 packages of clothing and 350 baskets of food were sent...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Arrest Five in Larceny Investigation

On July, 20, the Ithaca Police Department initiated an investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds which were largely being committed in the City of Ithaca and the surrounding area. The investigation revealed that a group of five people stole more than $25,000 from a local housing agency...
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management holiday closures and schedules

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Some upcoming closure and schedule clarifications from Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management. The office will be closed Monday the 26th and Monday, January 2nd. The Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be open both of those days and there will be no change in the curbside recycling schedule. Additionally, the Cayuga Heights and CCE Food Scrap Drop Spots will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

TCAT Planning Committee nixes ditching fare fees

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT’s Planning Committee says now is not the right time to ditch fees. Supporters of TCAT going fare free say it would boost ridership numbers, provide transportation to low-income residents, and cut costs. General Manager Scot Vanderpool has previously said that the transit agency would need to meet certain criteria before going fare-free.
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

IFD searching for new recruits

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Fire Department is looking for new recruits. Lieutenant Jim Wheal tells WHCU one requirement has been lifted in the annual test. The deadline to sign up for the test is January 4th. Wheal says the test is scheduled for February 11th. FULL INTERVIEW:...
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police Investigate Roll-Over Crash on Route 481 in the town of Clay

On December 20, 2022, at 4:47 p.m., State Police responded to a roll-over crash on State Route 481 northbound, north of the Morgan Road overpass, in the town of Clay, Onondaga County. A 2012 Hyundai, operated by Sandra A. Gadbois, age 57 from Fulton, NY was traveling northbound on State...
CLAY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy