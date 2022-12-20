Read full article on original website
Related
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
i100rocks.com
Dryden Rail Trail progress to continue in 2023, says town supervisor
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Rail Trail saw significant developments in 2022. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer expects that to continue next year. Once completed, the Dryden Rail Trail will link Dryden to Ithaca and the rest of Tompkins County. FULL INTERVIEW: Jason Leifer on Ithaca’s Morning News...
i100rocks.com
Odd/even parking temporarily suspended in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Odd/even parking is temporarily suspended in the City of Ithaca. Residents are free to park their vehicle on either side of the street during the suspension. The city will resume odd/even parking at a later date as needed and will issue a notification at that time.
WKTV
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Ithaca, New York
Ithaca is located on the southern shore of the gorgeous Cayuga Lake, and it boasts three local colleges nestled in among dozens of beautiful gorges and prime wine country. All of this brings thousands of visitors to this unassuming upstate New York town every season. Not just a college town,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 23, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, due to some heavy snowstorms, passenger trains loaded with Christmas mail are running late on all three railroads that come into Binghamton. More than 700 packages of clothing and 350 baskets of food were sent...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Five in Larceny Investigation
On July, 20, the Ithaca Police Department initiated an investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds which were largely being committed in the City of Ithaca and the surrounding area. The investigation revealed that a group of five people stole more than $25,000 from a local housing agency...
i100rocks.com
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management holiday closures and schedules
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Some upcoming closure and schedule clarifications from Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management. The office will be closed Monday the 26th and Monday, January 2nd. The Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be open both of those days and there will be no change in the curbside recycling schedule. Additionally, the Cayuga Heights and CCE Food Scrap Drop Spots will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Syracuse unveils $108M plan to revamp area around Onondaga Lake, Inner Harbor (photos)
The City of Syracuse yesterday released a master plan detailing 12 projects that provide the clearest vision yet of how the city plans to revitalize long-neglected waterfront areas. The projects range from “minor street enhancements” to the creation of a “mixed use entertainment hub,” altogether totaling about $108 million.
i100rocks.com
TCAT Planning Committee nixes ditching fare fees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT’s Planning Committee says now is not the right time to ditch fees. Supporters of TCAT going fare free say it would boost ridership numbers, provide transportation to low-income residents, and cut costs. General Manager Scot Vanderpool has previously said that the transit agency would need to meet certain criteria before going fare-free.
i100rocks.com
IFD searching for new recruits
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Fire Department is looking for new recruits. Lieutenant Jim Wheal tells WHCU one requirement has been lifted in the annual test. The deadline to sign up for the test is January 4th. Wheal says the test is scheduled for February 11th. FULL INTERVIEW:...
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
Bad multiple-car crash shuts down Route 481 in Clay. Update: All lanes reopen
Update 7:25 p.m.: All lanes on state route 481 northbound have been reopened, according to a state alert system. Traffic is still backed up and 911 callers reported that people are doing illegal u-turns on the road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A police officer told dispatchers that...
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
Broome County Land Bank’s newest listing
The Broome County Land Bank has officially listed its newest affordable home on the market in time for the holidays.
nyspnews.com
State Police Investigate Roll-Over Crash on Route 481 in the town of Clay
On December 20, 2022, at 4:47 p.m., State Police responded to a roll-over crash on State Route 481 northbound, north of the Morgan Road overpass, in the town of Clay, Onondaga County. A 2012 Hyundai, operated by Sandra A. Gadbois, age 57 from Fulton, NY was traveling northbound on State...
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce closures for Friday, Dec. 23rd due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 22nd at 2pm. Local school districts are now announcing closures for Friday (December 23rd) due to upcoming hazardous weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's December 23rd school day due to the upcoming...
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
Comments / 0