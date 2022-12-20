ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Some upcoming closure and schedule clarifications from Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management. The office will be closed Monday the 26th and Monday, January 2nd. The Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be open both of those days and there will be no change in the curbside recycling schedule. Additionally, the Cayuga Heights and CCE Food Scrap Drop Spots will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO