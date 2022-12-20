ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

Guy Fieri says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS

By David Royer
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anT79_0jpN3ESa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken.

In a recent post on the blog Mashed , he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi.

Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ Champion Melissa Cookston mans the pit, is the best restaurant in the Magnolia State, says Fieri. It’s been open since 2011 in Horn Lake, just a few miles south of its namesake city across the Tennessee state line.

“Who knew that the best of Memphis could be found in Mississippi, but such is the case,” Mashed said. “Guy Fieri went all in on the baby back ribs, praising their flavor and tenderness, while the locals love the house-made cheese fritters.”

The best restaurant in Tennessee is not in Memphis, but in Nashville, Fieri says. It’s Mas Tacos Por Favor. In Arkansas, Root Cafe took the top spot.

But don’t fret, Memphians. Gus’s Fried Chicken was recently named by another blog as the best fried chicken chain in the country, so we’ve got that going for us.

Since 2007, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants on his show Diners, Dives & Drive-Ins on Food Network. Several Memphis-area establishments have been featured on the show over the years. See a complete list here.

See the list of the best restaurants in each state on Mashed here.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Southaven man missing, said to be visiting friends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police need your help locating a 33-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday, December 18. Theotis Washington left in an Uber to go to a hotel in Memphis. Police say he was supposed to be working in Memphis and staying at a friends’ house during the week. When Washington didn’t […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Over $18K secured for 13 projects in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced $18,789 in Community Project Funding that he previously secured of Mississippi’s 2nd District in the House spending bill, which has been included in the final 2023 appropriations funding package. The funds will go toward 13 projects that will benefit Mississippi’s 2nd District. The 13 projects […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Mississippi teacher pregnant with quintuplets

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Shawn and Haylee Ladner got married in 2019 and shortly after, decided to start having a family. “I always wanted a big family,” Haylee said. “I always wanted at least four kids.”. Things haven’t been easy, though. After suffering two miscarriages, the couple...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

MLGW: Memphis Outage Map

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Utilities Announces Rolling Blackouts in Oxford, Mississippi on Christmas Eve

Oxford, Mississippi Utilities announced Saturday, December 24, 2022, for customers to expect rolling blackouts every hour for fifteen minutes. The local community-owned power company is being directed by the Tennessee Valley Authority to initiate the blackouts on Christmas Eve due to the current load on the power grid caused by extreme weather in the last few days.
OXFORD, MS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop. One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WBBJ

Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee. Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top. Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her...
JACKSON, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis artists shine light on city in new HGTV show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Memphians by Memphian: portrait artist Carl Hess and designer Christina Hess are beautifying Memphis one home at a time, with a new show on HGTV. “Moving Memphis” premiered Thursday. Dec. 22, 2022. Carl Hess said the show tells the story of Memphis, starting with Orange Mound. He joins with others, highlighting those who are actively working to build a better future for their communities.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Tennessee Grandmother Still Missing After Stranger Drops Her Off In Heavily Wooded Area

Pandora DuckettPhoto byTennessee Missing and Unsolved. On January 28, 2019, 85-year-old Pandora Duckett walked away from her house in Memphis, Tennessee. Pandora went to a local convenience store in town, and when she left, a resident, Radrika Settles, saw her walking alone on an unsafe backroad, and gave Pandora a ride. Pandora can be seen on surveillance video at the store.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy