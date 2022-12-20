Member of Elon Musk's security team believed to have rammed motorist

P olice believe a member of Elon Musk 's security team rammed another motorist last week in South Pasadena, California.

The South Pasadena Police Department said in a press release that police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to the South Pasadenan . The victim, 29, said he was exiting the northbound 110 freeway to make a call in the lot when another vehicle pulled directly in front of him and blocked his path.

ELON MUSK SHOULD BE FIRED AS TWITTER BOSS, ACCORDING TO MILLIONS OF USERS

The driver approached the victim after exiting his vehicle, accusing the victim of following him. While leaving the scene, police said he "struck him with his vehicle." The victim sustained "superficial injuries," per police, and the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

“It appears that each party captured video during the dispute,” SPPD said in its press release. "At no time during the incident did the victim identify the suspect or indicate the altercation was anything more than coincidental."

Police originally said they do not believe Musk or any member of his family were present during the incident, but retracted their statement less than an hour later in another press release to say that they only believed Musk was not present.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Dec. 15, police learned the suspect may have been a member of Musk's security team. Attempts to contact Musk and his security team are underway, per detectives.

Musk is at the center of public scrutiny due to his actions as Twitter CEO. He recently posted a poll asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter, in which 57% of people said yes. However, he then cast doubt on the poll numbers' validity, suggesting they may have been skewed by bots.