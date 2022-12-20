Read full article on original website
WCJB
Cold weather shelters open across North Central Florida as temperatures drop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With these low temperatures, shelters will be open around North Central Florida to provide an escape from the cold. In Lake City, Parkview Baptist Church will have their doors open from Sunday until Tuesday, December 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. The church is located on NW...
WCJB
ACAR received many donations for animals in the shelter
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources received a cozy donation just before the cold Christmas weekend. Camp Run-a-Mutt Gainesville, Second Chance Rescue and Rehoming, and Charlie’s Place Pet Spa and Boutique donated dog beds and blankets to help keep the animals of the shelter warm through the freezing temperatures.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Chorizo, Shorti, and Haiku
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a very social pup Chorizo. This four-year-old boy does know a few tricks but is looking for someone to teach him a few more.
ocala-news.com
Marion County school resource officer brightens Christmas for three elementary students
Three elementary school students in Ocala recently became the proud owners of their own bicycle thanks to the generosity of a local school resource officer and an anonymous donor. When Marion County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy Paul Hahn learned that three Maplewood Elementary School students were hoping to get...
villages-news.com
Schedule released for collection of Christmas trees in The Villages
The District Office has released the following information about Christmas tree collection in The Villages:. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, discarded live Christmas Trees can be placed at the curb and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. The trees must follow the procedures for yard waste. Tree limbs and branches may not exceed four feet in length, four inches in diameter or exceed 40 pounds. Artificial trees should be taken apart and placed curbside in sections and will be collected with your regular household trash on your designated day. If you have any questions, contact sanitation at (352) 748-0109.
ocala-news.com
Resident wants more noise, speed enforcement on Ocala/Marion County roads
In response to recent letters discussing traffic congestion and speeding on Ocala/Marion County’s roads, a resident from Ocala wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “I live by Baseline Road (35) and E Silver Springs Boulevard. When drivers enter south Baseline Road, they floor it. There are too many vehicles with no mufflers and too many vehicles playing music so loud that I have to turn my TV up. The solution is to have more hidden police cars in the area to catch them, along with bigger fines, as well as vehicle inspections once a year to check exhausts, brakes, tires, etc.”
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help locating five individuals who remain at large
With the new year right around the corner, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help to locate five individuals who remain at large after being featured on the “2022 Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook. In this week’s “Wanted by Woods Wednesday”...
villages-news.com
Second person dies as result of crash at intersection in The Villages
A second person has died as a result of a crash at an intersection this past week in The Villages. The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Christmas Eve that a 22-year-old Wildwood woman died Thursday at an area hospital as the result of a crash Monday night at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.
WCJB
Family raises money for 14-year-old Demiah Appling’s funeral
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fundraiser is being held to help raise money for the funeral of a 14-year-old whose remains were found in December after months of searching. Demiah Appling, 14, was reported missing from Old Town on Oct. 16. Her body was found about 15 miles away on Dec. 5.
Negligence and Dishonesty at Carol's Preppy Pet Facility: A Cautionary Tale for Pet Owners
On December 11th, a Leesburg, Florida couple's worst nightmare came true when their dog, Layla, escaped from Carol's Preppy Pet facility and was hit by a car. According to the couple, the driver who hit Layla got out looking for her and was told by someone claiming to be Layla's owner that he had called his friends to look for her and referred to Layla as a "lot dog". The couple has documented proof and witnesses who can confirm that this person was not Layla's real owner and that he lied to the driver.
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
leesburg-news.com
Office manager accused of padding paycheck at Pain and Spine Centers
A man employed as an office manager for a local health care provider was arrested Tuesday for allegedly swindling more than $10,000 from his employer. Guillermo Alvarez, 43, was hired in July 2021 to be the office manager for Pain and Spine Centers of Florida located at 8136 Centralia Court in Leesburg.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon couple argument leaves one stabbed and other in jail
A domestic argument between a Dunnellon man and woman escalated last week, leaving the man stabbed and leaving their home in fear of his life. According to the arrest record for Daphne Jena Nail, 29, the deputy was called to North Lovell Drive on Dec. 18 about a stabbing and domestic disturbance. The deputy was informed the man and woman have cohabitated for the past 13 years and have children.
WCJB
TV20 photographer reunites lost dog with Gainesville family
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just days before Christmas, a TV20 crew’s chance encounter with a lost dog led to a family being reunited. One of the TV20 field crews was returning from a story when they found a dog, named Diamond, wandering on 16th Boulevard in Gainesville. Fearing Diamond might get hit, our photographer let the dog inside the car.
WCJB
Plans are in motion to build a healthcare clinic in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents have been waiting since Alachua General Hospital closed in 2009. But finally, after initially presenting a plan a year ago, UF Health, the City of Gainesville, and Alachua County are partnering to bring a healthcare clinic to east Gainesville on a property off Hawthorne Road.
Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida
If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
WCJB
Two are dead after a crash in Clay County
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 Keystone Heights residents were killed in a crash in Clay County. Florida highway patrol troopers say their vehicle was traveling East on County Road 214 near Laredo Street. They crossed into the opposite lane during a curve, striking another vehicle in a head-on collision.
WESH
Police: Death investigation underway in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police said a death investigation is underway. The death occurred in the area of North Magnolia Avenue and Northwest 14th Street, according to the Ocala Police Department. Northwest 14th Street is closed. People are being advised to use an alternate route. Additional details on the...
WCJB
‘We just miss Ean’: Neighbors hope for missing Gainesville boy to be found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As of Friday evening, Gainesville Police Department officers are still searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his home just two days before Christmas. Some neighbors say they saw the child before he went missing. Officers say Ean Stephens, 13, was reported missing on...
WCJB
Oneway Church will host a drive-thru food distribution
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a drive-thru food distribution in Chiefland on Friday. Volunteers helped prepare for this event Thursday. The distribution will be held at 1560 NW 19th Ave in Chiefland. It will start at 9:45 a.m.
