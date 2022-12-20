JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some Walmart locations in the North Country will be closing early on Friday due to weather conditions. ABC50 confirmed with Walmart locations in Evans Mills and Watertown over the phone that both stores will be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday and will reopen on Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m.

EVANS MILLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO