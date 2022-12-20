Read full article on original website
Jefferson County opens warming shelters
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Warming shelters have opened across Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. These shelters are located at the following locations:. Adams Fire Station, 6 N Main St, Adams, NY 13605. Henderson Fire Station, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650.
DO NOT REPORT order issued for Fort Drum Saturday
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians have been directed to not report to duty on Fort Drum. This order was issued by the Fort Drum Garrison Commander for the duty day on Saturday, December 24 due to dangerous travel conditions and the ongoing travel ban in Jefferson County.
Some North Country Walmart stores close early Friday due to weather
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some Walmart locations in the North Country will be closing early on Friday due to weather conditions. ABC50 confirmed with Walmart locations in Evans Mills and Watertown over the phone that both stores will be closing at 5 p.m. on Friday and will reopen on Monday, December 26 at 6 a.m.
North Country Price Chopper/Market 32 stores closed due to blizzard
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several Price Chopper/Market 32 locations have been temporarily closed, according to a press release. Price Chopper/Market 32 representatives confirmed that seven North Country stores closed at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 24 due to local weather and travel conditions. This affects stores in the following...
Salmon Run Mall closes ahead of blizzard conditions
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Salmon Run Mall in Watertown is closed to shoppers, according to a post on the Mall’s social media. Although it’s one of the busiest days for last-minute holiday shopping, the Mall confirmed that it is closed on December 23 due to inclement weather.
Watertown’s Citibus stops service due to winter storm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — CitiBus in Watertown will be suspending service Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the City of Watertown. This suspension will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 23 and is due to the predicted inclement weather and the statewide state of emergency, the press release stated.
Travel ban issued for Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A travel ban will begin Friday night for all of Lewis County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. This ban begins at 6 p.m. on December 23 and the Sheriff’s Office said it was issued due to dangerous roads and blizzard-like conditions. The...
Travel ban, state of emergency in effect for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A state of emergency was declared for Jefferson County on Saturday morning and a travel ban is now in effect. The travel ban was issued at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office due to blizzard conditions, impassable roads and limited visibility.
Lewis County travel advisory
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, this was issued as a massive winter storm will result in plummeting temperatures Friday afternoon. This will cause a flash freeze and dangerous road conditions. A...
Weather Update: North Country bracing for holiday storm
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain this morning is quickly chaning to snow. The North Country, especially Jefferson County, is bracing for heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions with gusting winds as we move through the day on Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop, causing dangerous road conditions.
Blizzard warning for Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Christmas. We all have to deal with the flash freeze (anything wet turns to ice) early Friday afternoon. Then damaging winds will set up with gusts of 60+ mph....
No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. The Sheriff’s Office said that this was issued in anticipation of dangerous winter weather including blizzard conditions, a flash freeze and lake-effect snow. The travel advisory will take effect on...
Jefferson County power outage map
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Power outages were reported early in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the National Grid outage map. This included locations near Adams and also in Pamelia as winds started to gust Thursday night. A blizzard warning has been issued for Jefferson County, which could...
Corning Inc. plays major role in nuclear fusion breakthrough
CANTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier this month, scientists made a breakthrough in nuclear fusion—the process that powers the sun—by producing more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it. And Corning, Inc. played a major role in the “high-energy laser system” that made the breakthrough possible.
