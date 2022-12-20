ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 5

Brian Pike
4d ago

I don't give a 💩what people do in their bedrooms, but stop pushing it on everyone. It's not a normal lifestyle and leave kids alone!! I don't think drag queens need to be around children. If the queens feel the need then they have a problem!

Reply(1)
7
DLeeM
3d ago

It also shows how you coddle mental patients and treat them as if their choice is acceptable. It's not. You are either born male or female. You cannot change that no matter how many surgeries or pills you pop.

Reply
2
Related
WCAX

Storm briefing from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont

Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

City leaders and community members discuss the recent discriminatory LGBTQ+ stickers surfacing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — In Burlington recently, discriminatory stickers against the LGBTQ+ community have surfaced across Burlington. It sparked a morning meeting inside Burlington City Hall on Wednesday featuring city leaders and community members. The meeting focused on listening to concerns of the LGBTQ+ community as well as discussing potential...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Power outage concerns across Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are in the dark due to the heavy winter storm that hit the northeast. A combo of rain, snow and gushing winds taking down power lines all across our region. "It is clearly a very dangerous storm. There may...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
MONTPELIER, VT
wasteadvantagemag.com

Vermont Requiring Casella to Build a Pilot Project to Reduce PFAS in Leachate

State officials have issued a permit that will require Vermont’s only operating landfill, located in Coventry, to start removing a class of harmful chemicals from its leachate. Casella Waste Systems, which owns the landfill, is now required to design a pilot project to reduce the amount of PFAS in the leachate — liquid waste that comes from rainfall and decomposing trash.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Luxurious Log Cabin in the Vermont Woods

Many people look for summer homes, but having a winter getaway can be just as crucial to surviving the cold, dark days ahead. And what better place to weather out the storms than this Vermont cabin? Built from native Vermont pine trees by native Vermont craftsmen, this custom-built Swedish Cope log home sits in the middle of 76 acres of hardwood forest and open meadows, overlooking Woodbury’s slopes and lakes. You may be inclined to take advantage of these natural features, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling down the miles of trails winding through the property. But should you prefer to take in the views from the inside, many delights await.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Navigating homelessness in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

As power and heat go out, warming shelters open up across Vermont

Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. Pets and Wildlife: The pictures you shared with us in 2022. Viewers often send us photos of their precious pets and the stunning wildlife they spot in Vermont. Bishop shares Christmas message...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy