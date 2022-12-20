Read full article on original website
Brian Pike
4d ago
I don't give a 💩what people do in their bedrooms, but stop pushing it on everyone. It's not a normal lifestyle and leave kids alone!! I don't think drag queens need to be around children. If the queens feel the need then they have a problem!
DLeeM
3d ago
It also shows how you coddle mental patients and treat them as if their choice is acceptable. It's not. You are either born male or female. You cannot change that no matter how many surgeries or pills you pop.
Related
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Cannabis Control Board recommends lifting THC cap on solid cannabis concentrates
With several supporters of the cap having retired, legislation lifting the cap appears to have better chances for success than it did in the past legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board recommends lifting THC cap on solid cannabis concentrates.
WCAX
Storm briefing from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state leaders
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. The storm sent trees toppling down on top of cars and power lines creating a mess across our region. Vt. officials warn of dangerous flash freeze: ‘Be where you need to be...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
Colchester Sun
Over 60,000 households in Vermont without power, Gov. Scott tells Vermonters to be off the roads by 4 p.m. tonight
VERMONT — Vermonters looking to leave the state for holiday travel should be off the roads by 4 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference about the storm the state is currently facing. “That’s when the temperature is predicted to start dropping like a rock,” Secretary of...
Route 30 now open in Rutland County
The Vermont department of public safety has advised Vermont Route 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is currently closed. The department explains there are power lines down in the roadway.
mynbc5.com
City leaders and community members discuss the recent discriminatory LGBTQ+ stickers surfacing in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In Burlington recently, discriminatory stickers against the LGBTQ+ community have surfaced across Burlington. It sparked a morning meeting inside Burlington City Hall on Wednesday featuring city leaders and community members. The meeting focused on listening to concerns of the LGBTQ+ community as well as discussing potential...
mynbc5.com
Power outage concerns across Vermont
WATERBURY, Vt. — Tens of thousands of homes and businesses are in the dark due to the heavy winter storm that hit the northeast. A combo of rain, snow and gushing winds taking down power lines all across our region. "It is clearly a very dangerous storm. There may...
Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways
Massive wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday as emergency officials urged motorists to stay off the roads overnight. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways.
WCAX
Central Vt. takes steps to aid homeless; Will it be enough?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Federal assistance in housing homeless Vermonters is winding down in the coming months and local communities are coming up with ways to keep a roof over peoples’ heads. Gavin Walendy and Josh Murray are feeling the holiday cheer. They stopped by a Montpelier bank Wednesday...
Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below
Some 35,000 customers remained without power Saturday morning after plunging temperatures made for tricky travel overnight, including white-out conditions on the state’s busiest highways. Some roads remained partially closed Saturday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont power outages persist and roads iced over as wind chills fall to 20 below.
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Vermont Requiring Casella to Build a Pilot Project to Reduce PFAS in Leachate
State officials have issued a permit that will require Vermont’s only operating landfill, located in Coventry, to start removing a class of harmful chemicals from its leachate. Casella Waste Systems, which owns the landfill, is now required to design a pilot project to reduce the amount of PFAS in the leachate — liquid waste that comes from rainfall and decomposing trash.
Vermont signed a $5 million contract for school finance software. It turned out to be ‘low performing’ and ‘full of glitches.’
In 2018, lawmakers required all school districts to use the same financial and human resources software. A new report says that law should be repealed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont signed a $5 million contract for school finance software. It turned out to be ‘low performing’ and ‘full of glitches.’.
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
NECN
‘Amazing': Sleep in Heavenly Peace Org. Delivers Beds to Vt. Kids in Need
Christmas morning will be a lot brighter for one Vermont family after a special gift from caring community members. “To donate their time and come do this for other families — it’s amazing,” dad Lamba Crane said of the charity organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Crane and...
Vermont Emergency Operations Center activated
Vermont activated its Emergency Operations Center this morning, as state leaders prepared for widespread power outages and potentially dangerous conditions on the road. Governor Phil Scott addressed the storm and advised people on how to stay safe.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Luxurious Log Cabin in the Vermont Woods
Many people look for summer homes, but having a winter getaway can be just as crucial to surviving the cold, dark days ahead. And what better place to weather out the storms than this Vermont cabin? Built from native Vermont pine trees by native Vermont craftsmen, this custom-built Swedish Cope log home sits in the middle of 76 acres of hardwood forest and open meadows, overlooking Woodbury’s slopes and lakes. You may be inclined to take advantage of these natural features, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling down the miles of trails winding through the property. But should you prefer to take in the views from the inside, many delights await.
WCAX
Navigating homelessness in Clinton County
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
WCAX
As power and heat go out, warming shelters open up across Vermont
Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety. Pets and Wildlife: The pictures you shared with us in 2022. Viewers often send us photos of their precious pets and the stunning wildlife they spot in Vermont. Bishop shares Christmas message...
