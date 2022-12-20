Many people look for summer homes, but having a winter getaway can be just as crucial to surviving the cold, dark days ahead. And what better place to weather out the storms than this Vermont cabin? Built from native Vermont pine trees by native Vermont craftsmen, this custom-built Swedish Cope log home sits in the middle of 76 acres of hardwood forest and open meadows, overlooking Woodbury’s slopes and lakes. You may be inclined to take advantage of these natural features, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling down the miles of trails winding through the property. But should you prefer to take in the views from the inside, many delights await.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO