Jacksonville, FL

MySanAntonio

10 reasons to enjoy the Longhorns even though Texas is still not back

Another year, another bowl game for the Longhorns stranded in the dead zone between Christmas and New Year's Day. In fact, since the College Football Playoff came to fruition in 2014, the Longhorns haven't even sniffed the annual tournament. Since then, they have played in the Texas Bowl twice, the Sugar Bowl once (remember Bevo big-timing the Georgia bulldog?), and, for the third time in the last four seasons, ended the season in San Antonio at the Alamo Bowl.
AUSTIN, TX
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year

When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the 2022 Eastern Conference...
MADISON, WI
MySanAntonio

Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MySanAntonio

Wil Myers, Curt Casali join Reds. who cut Mike Moustakas

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wil Myers agreed to a $7.5 million, one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, joining his third big league club after spending the previous eight seasons with San Diego. Veteran catcher Curt Casali reached a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Cincinnati. The contracts for Myers...
CINCINNATI, OH

