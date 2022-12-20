ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer

A suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer during an attempted carjacking on the city’s Near West Side on Saturday morning. According to police, the officer was outside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 10:25 a.m. when a suspect got into the car and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee from the scene.
Shootout with off-duty cop after attempted carjack on West Side

CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer engaged in a shootout when an individual attempted to hijack an officer’s car in Near West Side early Saturday morning. Police said the off-duty officer was standing next to the vehicle at the 1500 block of West Roosevelt Road in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. when […]
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at sports bar in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve at a sports bar in Waukegan, police said. Waukegan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road.
