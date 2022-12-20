Read full article on original website
Suspect in Custody After Exchanging Gunfire With Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer
A suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer during an attempted carjacking on the city’s Near West Side on Saturday morning. According to police, the officer was outside of a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt at approximately 10:25 a.m. when a suspect got into the car and struck a fire hydrant as he attempted to flee from the scene.
cwbchicago.com
Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say
Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
cwbchicago.com
fox32chicago.com
cwbchicago.com
2 men in car from which gunman fired on Chicago cop plead guilty to felonies; case against alleged shooter continues
Chicago — Two men who were in a hijacked car from which a gunman allegedly shot at a Chicago police officer in the Loop earlier this year have pleaded guilty to felonies in connection with the incident, according to court records. Edgardo Perez, 25, continues to fight a charge...
Chicago police: 10-year-old girl finds gun, accidentally shoots herself in the hand
CHICAGO — A 10-year-old girl is hospitalized after she found a firearm inside a home and accidentally shot herself in the hand, Chicago police said. It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the 6500 block of South California Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. This is in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood. A family […]
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence
A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
cwbchicago.com
Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man died Friday morning after being dropped off at a Chicago hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the victim was dropped off at Northwestern Memorial Hospital around 12:41 a.m. by two unknown individuals in a blue pickup truck. The victim was shot in the abdomen and...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area
Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Operating Cocaine Delivery Service in Chicago Area (Chicago, IL) — A drug trafficker who conspired with his father and several others to operate a cocaine delivery service in the Chicago area has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.
cwbchicago.com
Man threw his boyfriend’s Goldendoodle to its death during an argument on Brown Line platform, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Chicago man slammed his boyfriend’s miniature Goldendoodle against a CTA station wall and threw it to its death during an argument early Thursday in Lakeview, prosecutors said. Demetrice Spencer, 43, was allegedly seen arguing with his boyfriend, who was holding the dog, as they waited...
cwbchicago.com
19-year-old with 3 juvenile carjacking adjudications this year had a gun during traffic stop, prosecutor say
Chicago — A 19-year-old man who was adjudicated delinquent in juvenile court for three carjackings this year and illegal gun possession in 2021 was found carrying a gun during a traffic stop in Chicago this week, prosecutors said. Jamarrie Armstrong was ordered to pay a $3,000 bail deposit to...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago police: 8 armed robberies in just over an hour on Near West Side
CHICAGO -- Chicago police are investigating at least eight armed robberies on the Near West Side early Friday. The first robbery occurred about 2:10 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Augusta Boulevard in Ukrainian Villiage, police said. Two armed robbers stepped out of a silver Toyota SUV and demanded a 33-year-old man's wallet, phone and book bag before fleeing, police said.
Worker dies after being injured at Gurnee pizza factory
Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory
Police issue alert about armed robbery crew on Near West Side
Chicago Police in the 12th District, on the Near-West side, have issued an alert about an armed robbery crew. There were ten known street robberies in the district on Thursday and Friday believed to have been committed by the same crew.
Man killed, another hurt in shooting at Waukegan sports bar, police say
Investigators are speaking with a person of interest, police said.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at sports bar in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve at a sports bar in Waukegan, police said. Waukegan Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of North Green Bay Road.
99-year-old woman dies after South Chicago fire
Chicago police said the fire broke out just after midnight at a residence in South Chicago.
