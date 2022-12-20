Read full article on original website
Related
WQAD
Saturday Evening Quad Cities Weather | December 24, 2022
Wind Chill Advisory continues through Sunday morning. Big warming trend on track for late next week.
KCCI.com
Christmas snow chance, then rising temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following the mini-heat wave of temperatures in the single digits & teens today, we'll drop off again tonight. Wind chills will sink into the -20s into early Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. During Christmas Day, much of Iowa will warm back up into the teens and low 20s. This is also when wind chills will top 0° for the first time in more than three days!
The Quad Cities Isn’t Even Close To The Coldest Christmas Ever
We know, we know. It's cold outside. But depending on how you look at this fact could change your mind about how you look at this cold. Meteorologists are predicting that we will not be close to having the coldest Christmas in the Quad Cities. Oh, that didn't change your mind about how cold it is leading up to Christmas? Me neither.
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
ourquadcities.com
Watch how fast your skin temperature drops in this cold
The first big snow storm of the winter season has arrived, and while the snow may be done falling for now, the temperatures are still falling. That has doctors concerned about the potential for things like frostbite and hypothermia. It can only take minutes to set in. The wind chill...
ourquadcities.com
Live updates: Snow storm hits the Quad Cities
The snow arrived and temperatures dropped. We’ve kept you updated all day on OurQuadCities.com with photos, videos and more, but we now turn it over to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10. Get the latest forecast and weather updates in the video above and...
Midwest Sportscaster is Going Viral For Hilarious Arctic Winter Storm Coverage [WATCH]
Doing a morning show on the radio or television is brutal. Take it from me, it takes a toll on your mentally and physically. It's not as glamorous as it may appear when listening or viewing. I can honestly say, it's difficult and I've been doing it for 15 years.
kciiradio.com
Weather Travel Update
According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities, blizzard conditions are expected across Southeast Iowa, affecting travel. Whiteout blizzard conditions are possible through Saturday morning with wind gusts of 40-50 MPH. Temperatures will drop rapidly after the snow ends. Travel, especially in rural areas, is expected to become difficult, if not impossible. Dangerous wind chills of 20 to 40 below zero are expected through Saturday morning. If you must travel, make your vehicle weather ready. Prepare a safety kit with cold weather gear and all of the essentials that you may need to deal with the storm. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
Interstate 35 shutting down due to severe weather, hazardous travel
IOWA — According to the Iowa DOT I-35 will be shut down due to the weather creating hazardous traveling conditions Friday afternoon. Starting at 3 p.m. the southbound and northbound lanes on I-35 from Highway 30 to US 18 near Clear Lake will be closed. The DOT expects the shut down to be in place […]
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
kiow.com
National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report
The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Iowa’s first snow round through, second round overnight ushers in wind and cold
IOWA — The first round of snow for Iowa’s multi-day blizzard is mainly through Central Iowa, but more snow will be on the way as the cold front arrives overnight, and brings with it the arctic plunge in temperatures, as well as dangerous wind gusts that will produce whiteout conditions. Totals from the Wednesday afternoon/evening […]
ourquadcities.com
Blizzard Warning set for areas just North of QC
Everything is on track for a potent winter storm to impact the area Thursday through Saturday. The NWS has issued a Blizzard Warning for areas North and West of the Quad Cities. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the rest of the area. For counties under the Blizzard Warning...
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard
The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
Central Illinois Proud
Snowfall Forecast: Winter Storm to Bring Blizzard-Like Conditions to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning which is in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night for a storm that will bring widespread accumulating snow and strong winds to Central Illinois. Key Takeaways. Bulk of the snow falls...
Comments / 0