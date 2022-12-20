Read full article on original website
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
How the Cowboys can still steal NFC East from the Eagles, explained
The Cowboys beat the Eagles on Saturday and kept the door open for an unlikely NFC East title. Here’s what they need to clinch it. Dallas is entering the final weeks of the regular season on a high after knocking off the Eagles. The Cowboys delayed Philadelphia’s coronation as...
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
3 best D.J. Uiagalelei transfer destinations after Signing Day including surprise contender
With Signing Day in the rearview, it remains to be seen where D.J. Uiagalelei will transfer to. A change of scenery should do D.J. Uiagalelei a world of good…. The former five-star quarterback out of Bellflower, California had a very tumultuous three-year run at Clemson. He had his moments for sure, but he never lived up to the hype of his recruiting status. Having to replace Trevor Lawrence put him in a very difficult situation as far as an insurmountable bar to realistically clear. Naturally, Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal…
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
It’s a cold Christmas in Miami. When will it warm up? What about the Dolphins game?
It’s Christmas Day. And it’s cold. At least for South Florida.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
Raiders vs Steelers NFL live stream reddit: How to watch Christmas Eve primetime game
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 24 in Week 16 on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Earlier this week before the Week 16 Christmas Eve slate of NFL games, we had the 50th anniversary of the iconic Immaculate Reception in which Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris snatched a live ball out of the air and ran for a touchdown to beat the Raiders. So it was only fitting that the two teams face off in primetime.
5 wide receivers the Bears need for 2023 to not waste Justin Fields any longer
The Chicago Bears need to prioritize adding some wide receivers this offseason to help out quarterback Justin Fields. Here are five they should target. The Chicago Bears, by record, are the second-worst team in football as of Week 16. But they have one huge bright spot on the roster. Of course, that’s quarterback Justin Fields.
The 10 Wisconsin sports moments of the year
When it comes to Wisconsin sports, the year 2022 was mostly disappointing, especially when compared to a 2021 season that featured a Milwaukee Bucks championship and strong performances from the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers that simply weren't replicated this year. The Bucks were edged by Boston in the 2022 Eastern Conference...
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Forget this Eagles-Cowboys game; focus on the next one
This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will prod and probe one another. But they’ll show little, knowing a big rematch awaits. Looking forward to a great clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys?. You’re going to have to wait another month. Yes, the Cowboys host....
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Updated AFC playoff picture after Jaguars beat Jets on Thursday Night Football
The AFC playoff picture looks a lot more viable for the Jaguars after their victory over the Jets on Thursday Night Football. How the tables have turned in the AFC playoff race. The Jets started the season 5-2. The Jaguars started 2-5. Just a few weeks ago, New York looked...
Cubs may have just found a sleeper lefty to add to pitching staff
The Chicago Cubs might be able to help broker a career resurgence for a left-handed pitcher. Some would view Roenis Elias’s MLB career as a massive failure, but there’s a potential pathway toward a career resurgence for the left-handed pitcher that the Chicago Cubs are hoping for. Chicago...
DeVonta Smith robbed the Salvation Army (no, not really) after big-time TD
Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a monster game, even in the loss, against the Cowboys but his TD celebration was truly one of a kind. With the holiday season upon us, it’s also time for NFL players to figure out ways to use the charity’s large red buckets featured in many stadiums — most prominently at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys — for their various celebrations. But Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith definitely took a route that most people wouldn’t have expected.
Kenny Pickett gives Steelers fans hope once he can be free of Matt Canada
Kenny Pickett looked like a world-beater on the game-winning drive for the Steelers against the Raiders, raising hopes for his post-Matt Canada future. Fans clamored for Kenny Pickett after enduring weeks of Mitchell Trubisky. They watched as the rookie struggled, then started to come into his own in the latter half of the season. Now they’ve seen what he can do when he really cooks and what the future might hold for him and the Steelers.
