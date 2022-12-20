Read full article on original website
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Opening at Restaurant Row: Shabibi
The concept’s name combines Shalom (Hebrew for “peace”) and Habibi (Arabic for “darling”)
Chef Samantha Cruz, Executive Chef from the Rum Room Miami opening in January 2023
It is no stranger to this holiday favorite. Cruz, a prior Chef de Cuisine at PLANTA in Miami Beach and leading chef at events like Super Bowl LIV, Miami Open and Art Basel Miami Beach shares her favorite recipe and images for this beloved dish below. “Tamales have always been...
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
New Kosher Restaurant in West Palm Seashore: “Kosher Chobee” • YeahThatsKosher
West Palm Beach lacks many of its own kosher establishments but makes up for it by being nearby kosher restaurant hub, Boca Raton, about 30 minutes south. Leading a new era for West Palm Beach is Kosher Chobee, a new meat restaurant, the city’s first. The restaurant is a ten-minute drive from PBI airport.
City of Coral Springs Debunks Common Myth About Cable and Internet Providers
This article was originally published in 2021. However, it remains timely. A diverse array of internet and cable service providers can be found in Coral Springs, but a common myth is the city allows only two, Bluestream and AT&T. Resident Sam Poulos is getting two different stories. Comcast, the parent...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
What is open and closed on Christmas
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
Where You Can Find Florida's Best Mac And Cheese
Tasting Table has the scoop on the most delicious macaroni and cheese dishes in the country.
Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida
PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida
Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
2 Seafood-Forward Happy Hours to Try
Indulge in a waterfront happy hour at YOT Bar & Kitchen and Dune by Laurent Tourondel The post 2 Seafood-Forward Happy Hours to Try appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton
Have you ever been on a vacation that you never wanted to leave? Well now, you’ll never have to — because it’s your home. At Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton, everything you’ve ever wanted — and some things you didn’t know you needed — are steps away from your front door. The one-million-square-foot Sinai Residences campus is truly in a class of its own, offering luxurious homes that match the enticing South Florida lifestyle.
Restaurants Open on Christmas Near Palm Beach
Christmas is a time for family, friends, and food. If you’re looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas day in Palm Beach, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! In this blog post, we will list some of the best restaurants that are open on Christmas day. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, American food, or seafood, there is something for everyone. Sit back, relax, and let them do the cooking!
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!
On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
Dry Eye Rescue Clinic
An estimated 48 million people suffer from varying severities of dry eye. In fact, it’s one of the most frequent complaints seen in eye doctor offices. “It’s not usually caused by one issue and can’t be solved with a magic drop,” says Ryan Beck, O.D., medical director at Dry Eye Rescue Clinic in Boca Raton.
Delays, cancellations continue at MIA, FLL amid nationwide ‘bomb cyclone’
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations have continued at airports all around the United States due to the ‘bomb cyclone‘ forecasters have talked about all week long, and South Florida airports have been no exception. 7News cameras on Friday afternoon showed the holiday hustle in...
Tequesta to develop its commercial corridor, Jupiter and derelict vessels
Good afternoon, Jupiter! Happy fifth night of Chanukah, or Christmas Eve eve eve, to those who celebrate. I hope this newsletter finds you preparing to spend time with family and friends this week. Here's your weekly news roundup with The Post on Jupiter. Tequesta releases a master plan to develop...
Changes in the wind for the pier restaurant? Test the market, commission says
Deerfield Beach – Major changes at the Beach Café, the restaurant at the city’s International Fishing Pier, are being considered by the city commission. The current 10-year lease on the facility expires in April. Last week, City Manager David Santucci presented the commission with two options: renew...
