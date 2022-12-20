ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
foxsports640.com

What is open and closed on Christmas

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Christmas Mass Canceled Flights Into, Out Of South Florida

PBI Hit Hard With Cancellations, FLL and MIA Also Experiencing Christmas Blues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5 p.m. — As of 5 p.m. Christmas Day, there are now 73 flight cancellations at FLL with 279 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is no Christmas miracle for […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida

Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton

Have you ever been on a vacation that you never wanted to leave? Well now, you’ll never have to — because it’s your home. At Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences of Boca Raton, everything you’ve ever wanted — and some things you didn’t know you needed — are steps away from your front door. The one-million-square-foot Sinai Residences campus is truly in a class of its own, offering luxurious homes that match the enticing South Florida lifestyle.
BOCA RATON, FL
palmbeachrecord.com

Restaurants Open on Christmas Near Palm Beach

Christmas is a time for family, friends, and food. If you’re looking for somewhere to eat on Christmas day in Palm Beach, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! In this blog post, we will list some of the best restaurants that are open on Christmas day. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, American food, or seafood, there is something for everyone. Sit back, relax, and let them do the cooking!
PALM BEACH, FL
thesource.com

Happy Birthday To Miami Bass Pioneer Uncle Luke!

On this date in 1960, record exec, rapper, producer and pioneer Luther Campbell aka Uncle Luke was born in Miami, Florida. Luke has morphed into one of the trailblazers of today’s strip club-based Hip Hop that is seen from southern artists such as Future, Kodak Black and even Megan Thee Stallion.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Dry Eye Rescue Clinic

An estimated 48 million people suffer from varying severities of dry eye. In fact, it’s one of the most frequent complaints seen in eye doctor offices. “It’s not usually caused by one issue and can’t be solved with a magic drop,” says Ryan Beck, O.D., medical director at Dry Eye Rescue Clinic in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Delays, cancellations continue at MIA, FLL amid nationwide ‘bomb cyclone’

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations have continued at airports all around the United States due to the ‘bomb cyclone‘ forecasters have talked about all week long, and South Florida airports have been no exception. 7News cameras on Friday afternoon showed the holiday hustle in...
MIAMI, FL

