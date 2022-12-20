According to Electrek, Tesla wants to layoff some of its employees in the first quarter of 2023. The EV manufacturer also has frozen hiring amid the stock market crisis. These days, it’s normal to hear a big tech company is firing its employees or has frozen hiring at the corporate offices. Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta have all taken a similar approach toward employees. Tesla is also joining the bandwagon by laying off hundreds of its workforce. In June, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would lay off 3.5% of its employees in the coming months, and hundreds of workers from the Autopilot team were fired as a result.

