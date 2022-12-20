Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Twitter has blocked Google Voice numbers for 2FA
Twitter seems to have blocked the use of Google Voice numbers for text-based two-factor authentication (2FA). The company hasn’t officially announced this policy change but it no longer allows users to register a Google Voice number for 2FA. The social media platform has also stopped sending 2FA codes to previously registered Google Voice numbers.
Android Headlines
Google redesigns weather card on mobile web
Google has decided to redesign the weather card on mobile web. In other words, if you go to Google search, and search up “weather” or “weather in [your city]”, you’ll get a really nice weather card to check out. Well, that weather card got redesigned.
Android Headlines
Best Lawyer / Legal Help Android apps – 2022
If you, for one reason or the other, need some legal help, well, maybe these apps will do the trick. In the list below, you’ll find 10 lawyer apps for Android, some of the best lawyer / legal help apps on the Google Play Store. Some of these apps are straight up talk-to-a-lawyer apps, while others simply provide legal information that you can navigate through, and get all the info you need.
Android Headlines
Pixel's Personal Safety app is making it to more devices
The Personal Safety app is an extremely useful tool if you are a health and safety-conscious Pixel user. However, this app is no longer limited to only Pixel phones. The Personal Safety app is making its way to more devices. If you have a Pixel phone and you prioritize your...
Android Headlines
U.S. Netflix users will have to pay a fee for password-sharing
We know that Netflix is looking for more ways to turn its misfortunes around. This included charging additional money for people to share their passwords with other users in different households. This saga is not finished, as Netflix plans on charging an additional password-sharing fee to US users next year.
Elon Musk says Twitter is no longer 'in the fast lane to bankruptcy' – but still isn't 'secure'
The billionaire appeared on the All-in Podcast on Saturday and said Twitter's expenses were now "under control" since he took over the company.
Android Headlines
UK government says Netflix password sharing breaks the law
Netflix password sharing is allegedly an illegal act in the UK, according to the Intellectual Property Office (IPO). The BBC reports that IPO has removed reference to password sharing in its guidance on the government website. However, a spokesperson has confirmed that sharing passwords among Netflix users is still illegal in the UK.
Android Headlines
'Godfather' Android malware wants to steal your banking credentials
Another Android malware has appeared out there, and it’s called ‘Godfather’. This is actually a banking trojan. Its main purpose is to steal banking credentials from your phone, and thus snatch money from you. It was first spotted back in March 2021, but now it managed to grab a lot more attention.
Android Headlines
The Steam Deck bares all with this transparent shell
The Steam Deck looks great fresh out of the box, but if you’ve ever wanted to see what makes it tick at all times, then this transparent shell from JSAUX is potentially a must-have item. If you’re a Steam Deck owner then you may know JSAUX from their handful of Steam Deck accessories. Most notably the Steam Deck dock that was released before the official one from Valve.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S20 FE 5G starts getting Android 13 in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the US. The rollout began recently for the carrier-locked variants. The unlocked units should also pick up the new Android version soon. The big Android update, which also brings the company’s One UI 5.0 custom software, has already reached the device in most international markets.
Android Headlines
Twitter details new Blue features: priority replies, longer videos & more
Twitter relaunched the revamped Twitter Blue service last week after a one-month pause. The company has now updated an official support page detailing the additional features that Blue subscribers get. The social network behemoth recently launched Twitter Blue for Business. The verification tick has been the most talked-about perk of...
Android Headlines
OPPO Find N2 review: the best foldable hardware out there
The OPPO Find N2 has the best form factor of any foldable smartphone in the market. OPPO supplied us with a review unit of the OPPO Find N2, but didn’t have a say in our opinion, nor did they see this review before you. We’ve been using the device for a couple of weeks before forming an opinion.
Android Headlines
You should stop using LastPass immediately
Last month, the popular password management service LastPass suffered its second data breach, where the company detected unusual activity in its third-party cloud storage service. However, this intrusion was much more damaging than initially reported. The hackers were able to steal users’ password vaults in some cases, giving them access to people’s entire collections of encrypted personal data. While the hackers may not yet have the means to unlock it, the threat is still significant.
Android Headlines
Twitter starts rolling out view counts for tweets
Twitter has started rolling out view counts for tweets. This does not come as a total surprise, as Elon Musk did mention, earlier this month, that tweet view counts could be coming to the platform. Twitter starts rolling out tweet view counts. Based on the report from The Verge, however,...
Android Headlines
Tesla plans to layoff more employees following the stock crash
According to Electrek, Tesla wants to layoff some of its employees in the first quarter of 2023. The EV manufacturer also has frozen hiring amid the stock market crisis. These days, it’s normal to hear a big tech company is firing its employees or has frozen hiring at the corporate offices. Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta have all taken a similar approach toward employees. Tesla is also joining the bandwagon by laying off hundreds of its workforce. In June, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would lay off 3.5% of its employees in the coming months, and hundreds of workers from the Autopilot team were fired as a result.
Android Headlines
Samsung may cancel a premium Galaxy A model next year
Samsung‘s Galaxy S series flagships and Galaxy Z series foldables may get a lot of attention, but a bulk of its smartphone revenue comes from the Galaxy A lineup. This series spans from sub-$200 entry-level models up to premium models costing north of $500. But the company may be planning to trim the Galaxy A lineup short next year. Samsung may not launch the Galaxy A74, the successor to the Galaxy A73 that arrived in March this year.
Comments / 0