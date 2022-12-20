ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Why SC has one of the lowest labor force participation rates in the country

By Jason Raven
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwD6h_0jpN1dP300

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – According to data shared by the state Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW), South Carolina’s labor force participation rate is at about 56% despite experiencing record low unemployment.

Officials said that South Carolina’s labor force participation rate is about six percentage points below the national average and is fourth lowest in the country.

This rate represents the percentage of South Carolinians over the age of 16 who are currently working or actively looking for work.

A task force put together by SC DEW has spent most of the year looking at why there is a deficit of participants in the workforce compared to the surplus of jobs available across the state

SC DEW said currently there are more than 100,000 open jobs in South Carolina.

Labor Market Information Director Dr. Bryan Grady said, “We want to make sure everyone who does have an interest in work is able to find work and able to make a good living for themselves.”

The task force surveyed South Carolinians who were working in 2019 according to DEW records, submitted claims for unemployment benefits in 2020 and did not return to work in 2021.

They found some of the top barriers for those not working but available to work include low paying wages, gaps in employment history, lack of transportation and health.

Dr. Grady said the task force also conducted research into labor force participation rate trends in South Carolina. The data showed the rate declined from 67.3% in 1994 to 58.8% in 2019 in the Palmetto State.

Researchers attributed this decline to South Carolina’s aging population but increased educational attainment was able to offset this. Combining the aging population with the COVID-19 pandemic made things worse, Grady said.

The task force is now working on recommendations to help boost the state’s labor force participation rate.

Dr. Grady said, “If we increase the participation rate by 1 percentage point that translate to about $1.2 billion in wages paid out. That has all sorts of implications for economic growth and fiscal stability.”

He said they’ll be holding briefings with government and industry groups in 2023 to discuss their findings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 5

Related
WBTW News13

Santee Cooper, Duke Energy finish rotating outages due to cold temperatures in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy implemented temporary power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions. Duke Energy announced that rotating power outages have ended in the Carolinas, according to the company’s Twitter. Customers are still encouraged to conserve their electricity usage. The rolling […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxb.com

New Bill Proposed Insurance To Cover Hearing Aids

A new bill has been presented that would require insurance company’s in South Carolina to cover hearing aids. The legislation also includes replacements for hearing aids every three years. The proposed bill is backed by the fact that eyeglasses are covered by insurance because they are a necessity for...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Union wins labor board ruling in Charleston port dispute, SC ports to appeal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Ports Authority plans to appeal a labor board ruling in a dispute involving heavy-lift equipment, its president says. The National Labor Relations Board panel ruled against the Port of Charleston on Dec. 16, deciding that only union members may work that equipment at a new shipping terminal in one of the nation’s largest maritime centers.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

SBA Economic Injury Loan applications deadline is Jan. 20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters have until Jan. 20 to apply for the Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans says the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The disaster declaration is available to residents in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who experienced damage due...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

State agency wants to increase ‘long past due’ pay rates for SC group homes, foster families

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 4,000 children and teenagers are currently in South Carolina’s out-of-home foster care system, with hundreds of them living in group homes. But those group homes have been receiving the same pay rate from the state for providing that care for nearly a decade, and they fear not raising those rates soon could have long-lasting repercussions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Is How Long $1 Million Will Last You in SC

How long will $1 million last you in SC? Let's find out!Photo byCanva. At one point or another, just about everyone who is a working-class individual has most likely wondered what it must feel like to be a millionaire. Although $1 million dollars went a lot further in years past, many people would be set for a long time if they had that amount of money at their disposal. However, the million-dollar question today is - how long will $1 million last if you are a resident in SC? Well, a banking website crunched the numbers and came up with how long $1 million will last you in SC - that is assuming that you don't live a lavish lifestyle.
WSPA 7News

Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC

UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$800 Tax Rebate Check Will Be Heading On Your Way In 13 Days – Start Your Count Down Now!

Residents from South Carolina will be giving away an $800 tax rebate, a great way to start the year with financial assistance. New Year, new $800 tax returns for South Carolina residents who have filed their taxes in 2021. The specific amount that the taxpayers will get from this payment will be based on their 2021 tax liability, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue the remaining amount left after reducing credits from the salary tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are lesser than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy