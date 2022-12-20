Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

Read full article on original website
Vickie Goochey Harig Wiens
4d ago
Shouldn't they ALWAYS be present, or at least have to be accountable for where they are if not there? Isn't that what we pay them for, to represent us. How can they represent us if they aren't present? I understand that vote by proxy in an emergency, but haven't they been taking advantage of that since the plandemic started?
Reply(7)
47
zeeBEE02
4d ago
I wish they worked this hard on inflation and making our borders safe stopping the influx of immigrants. Wait the VP was supposed to handle that she just walked away that how she handled it what a waste of space in the White House.
Reply(6)
36
Casey Rasa
3d ago
We're less than a month away from the house turning over to the Republicans. They shouldn't even be able to hold any special anything this close to the turnover.
Reply
12
