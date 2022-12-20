FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO