17 people were injured in the California earthquake that also left 2 dead
Seventeen people were injured in Humboldt County, California, when a powerful a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday, also damaging roads and buildings and knocking out power and water to thousands of people, authorities said.
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
Ferndale earthquake puts California early warning system to the test
As sensors picked up the first signs of a strong earthquake jolting the Northern California coast, an alert was blasted to 3 million smartphone users telling them to “drop, cover, hold on.” It was hailed as the biggest test yet of the warning system since its public launch. But the people most rattled by the magnitude […]
News 8 KFMB
Report: Officials seized enough fentanyl in California to kill every person in America
SAN DIEGO — California officials announced government agencies seized enough fentanyl in California alone to potentially kill every person in North America twice. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place,” said Governor Newsom.
knewsradio.com
Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California
Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
Thousands still without power after Northern California earthquake
Thousands of residents in Northern California remained without power on Wednesday morning, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the area. Pacific Gas and Electric indicated in a Tuesday night update that the company has restored power to about 40,000 customers who originally experienced outages, more than half of impacted residents. The company’s outage map…
The Mendocino Voice
CHP to hold “maximum enforcement period” from Dec. 23 – 25
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants travelers to get to their destinations safely. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
The Disastrous Earthquake in Northern California Left Many People in Darkness
A building in Rio Dell, Calif destroyed by the earthquake.Photo byKent Porter / The Press Democrat via AP / NBC News. Two people were hurt, a bridge and numerous roads were destroyed, and thousands of homes and businesses lost electricity as a result of a violent 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of northern California on Tuesday.
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in California
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population.
Earthquake hits Union City near Fremont in California’s Bay Area a day after 6.4magnitude led to deaths in the state
ANOTHER earthquake has hit California's Bay Area -- this time in Union City near Fremont. The quake comes as California continues to deal with the aftermath of Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Preliminary reports indicate that Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 3.3. The quake was recorded at 6.22pm local time,...
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Footage shows aftermath of California earthquake
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Humboldt County area, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake. CNN correspondent Veronica Miracle reports.
bigislandgazette.com
Police Seek Missing California Woman
Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on Christmas Day
If you are planning to open your Christmas presents around a roaring fire Sunday morning? Don’t. The South Coast Air Quality Management District announced that Dec. 25 is a no-burn day for major parts of Southern California, including “all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake
FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
rosevilletoday.com
New California Laws (part 11)
NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 11. AB-2046University of California, Merced, and University of California, Riverside. AB-2048Solid waste: franchise agreements: database. AB-2056Bar pilots: pilotage rates. AB-2057Department of Transportation: goods movement data. AB-2059Hazardous materials business and area plans: consumer products: recordkeeping. AB-2061Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging infrastructure. AB-2068Occupational safety and...
Man hit, killed on I-15 identified
A pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 15 in North County earlier this month was identified, officials said.
Aftermath of 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County
Thousands of Northern California residents are grappling with damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Humboldt County Tuesday morning.
