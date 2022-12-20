ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Related
News 8 KFMB

Report: Officials seized enough fentanyl in California to kill every person in America

SAN DIEGO — California officials announced government agencies seized enough fentanyl in California alone to potentially kill every person in North America twice. “The opioid crisis has touched every part of California, and our nation, this year. As we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are kept safe in the first place,” said Governor Newsom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
knewsradio.com

Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California

Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Thousands still without power after Northern California earthquake

Thousands of residents in Northern California remained without power on Wednesday morning, one day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the area. Pacific Gas and Electric indicated in a Tuesday night update that the company has restored power to about 40,000 customers who originally experienced outages, more than half of impacted residents. The company’s outage map…
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

CHP to hold “maximum enforcement period” from Dec. 23 – 25

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The holiday season is upon us, and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants travelers to get to their destinations safely. “With anticipated high volumes of traffic, and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up, and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels, and most of all, always designate a sober driver.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Police Seek Missing California Woman

Hawai’i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Heather A. Heathman of California, who was reported missing. She was last seen in the North Kohala area. Heathman is described as being Caucasian, 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Update: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency after deadly NorCal quake

FERNDALE -- Two elderly residents died, 12 others injured and businesses and homes were damaged when a 6.4 magnitude earthquake followed by nearly 80 aftershocks rocked the Humboldt County coastline Tuesday.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 2:34 a.m. and was followed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of aftershocks quakes measuring 4.6 to 2.5. Tens of thousands were left without power following the initial quake.Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed Tuesday afternoon. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New California Laws (part 11)

NEW CALIFORNIA LAWS 2023 – PART 11. AB-2046University of California, Merced, and University of California, Riverside. AB-2048Solid waste: franchise agreements: database. AB-2056Bar pilots: pilotage rates. AB-2057Department of Transportation: goods movement data. AB-2059Hazardous materials business and area plans: consumer products: recordkeeping. AB-2061Transportation electrification: electric vehicle charging infrastructure. AB-2068Occupational safety and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

