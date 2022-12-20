ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
GEORGIA STATE
Latest Census estimate gives Nebraska a few thousand more residents

Nebraska continues to creep closer to welcoming its 2 million resident. According to new Census Bureau data released Thursday, the state had 1,967,923 residents as of July 1, which was 4,369 more than at the same time last year. That was an improvement over last year's count, when the state added fewer than 1,000 people.
NEBRASKA STATE
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of 'bomb cyclone'

MISSION, Kan. — Thousands of flights were canceled and homeless shelters overflowed Thursday amid one of the most treacherous holiday travel seasons the U.S. has seen in decades, with temperatures plummeting 50 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas and forecasters warning of an impending "bomb cyclone" that could make conditions even worse before Christmas.
IOWA STATE

