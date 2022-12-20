ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances

By Abraham Retana
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week.

Police say Pami Jo Garden went missing under suspicious circumstances on December 15.

They say she suffers from depression.

She drives a Silver 2016 Toyota Rav-4 with personalized license plates with the word "punchit."

If you have any information, please call the Yuma Police Department at 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
