YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week.

Police say Pami Jo Garden went missing under suspicious circumstances on December 15.

They say she suffers from depression.

She drives a Silver 2016 Toyota Rav-4 with personalized license plates with the word "punchit."

If you have any information, please call the Yuma Police Department at 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA .