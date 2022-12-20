ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

NASA: Telescopes captured black hole destroying a star

By Nexstar Media Wire, Iman Palm
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OIJVv_0jpN1A0600

(KTLA) – One lone star got a little too close to a black hole.

A new illustration from NASA shows how a massive black hole, located about 250 million light-years from Earth, recently destroyed a star. Multiple NASA telescopes were able to observe the unlucky star being torn apart in the fifth closest image observed catching a black hole in the act, a news release stated.

NASA released an illustration of the phenomenon, seen below.

The black hole is in the center of another galaxy.

The stunning illustration shows the process of how the black hole dismantled the star through a process formally known as a tidal disruption event, according to a news release.

NASA also shared an animation of the process, known as a tidal disruption event, as well. As they explain, when a star gets too close to a black hole, it is stretched out by black hole’s intense gravity until it becomes a river of hot gas. That gas is then wrapped around the black hole and gradually pulled into orbit, creating a bright disk.

In the above graphic, NASA shows what that river may look like. From start to finish, the entire tidal disruption event can take just weeks or months.

Previously, scientists have only studied black holes surrounded by hot gas that accumulated over multiple decades, sometimes millennia, and form disks billions of miles wide.

A new study focuses on an event called AT2021ehb, which occurred in a galaxy with a central black hole that is 10 million times the mass of Earth’s sun, which is about the same difference between a bowling ball and the Titanic, a news release said.

During this phenomenon, a black hole pulled one side of a star harder than the other, resulting in the star stretching apart and transforming into a long line of hot gas, a news release said.

Scientists are trying to figure out how this happened.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Deputies searching for 18-year-old Morehouse Parish man who is wanted for Murder and Attempted Murder

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 18-year-old Dantavius Fredjuan Madison who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. Madison is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 144 pounds. […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man accused of fatally shooting son in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after his son died from a gunshot wound in Jackson on Thursday, December 22. Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Suncrest Drive. Burton Sullivan, 66, is accused of shooting his son, 32-year-old Terrence Skipper, in his thigh during a domestic […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

18-year-old Bastrop man dies in fatal shooting

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 22, 2022, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on North Washington Street in Bastrop, La. Upon arrival, authorities located 18-year-old Jacquarius Bennett. According to deputies, Bennett was taken to a located hospital where he was pronounced dead. We will keep you updated with the latest.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim’s home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope. According to police, the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ark-La-Miss experience power outages with incoming inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather taking place in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple counties and parishes are experiencing power outages. The following parishes and counties are without power: County/Parish Number of Outages Caldwell Parish 29 Jackson Parish 1 LaSalle Parish 7 Lincoln Parish 21 Morehouse Parish 20 Ouachita Parish 374 Richland Parish 4 Tensas […]
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Area football stars shine during Early Signing Day period

It’s the appetizer before the full course meal. We didn’t see a lot of high school football stars sign on Wednesday. But, it could set up a big February, for the next National Signing Day Union Parish’s Trey Holly signs with LSU, and Cam Hill will stay closer to home and play for Louisiana Tech. […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of attempting to burglarize several vehicles

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Edinburg Drive in reference to attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies were informed that two males were circulating the area in a Chevy Tahoe. Once authorities arrived […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy