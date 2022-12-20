ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Transformation Project calls termination of state contract ‘unwarranted’

By Makenzie Huber
South Dakota Searchlight
South Dakota Searchlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Opdzo_0jpN14mz00

A protester displays a sign at the "Stop Criminalizing Trans Existence" protest in Sioux Falls on Feb. 1, 2020. The protest was in response to bills introduced during the 2020 legislative session. (Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight)

A nonprofit advocacy organization for transgender South Dakotans says it has fulfilled its contractual obligations with the state and is calling the state’s termination of the contract “unwarranted.”

In a letter Friday , Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration terminated its contract with The Transformation Project , alleging numerous contract violations committed by the group. Meanwhile, the governor’s spokesman told the conservative media outlet that first reported on the letter that Noem does not support the group’s efforts or “dividing our youth with radical ideologies.”

Executive Director of the Transformation Project Susan Williams said in an open letter Tuesday that the group is seeking legal advice to remedy “the circumstance,” adding that the organization has been under “intense scrutiny from online publications that peddle falsehoods about transgender people and perpetuate harm and discrimination against them.”

“We are also deeply concerned by the appearance that the termination of this contract stems not from our actions, but as a result of the population we serve,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the state Department of Health announced her retirement Monday amid unconfirmed speculation that the two events could be related.

The contract helped The Transformation Project hire a community health worker, using about $136,000 in federal funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A community health worker (CHW) is a frontline public health and social services worker who is “a trusted member” of the community served. A CHW helps connect South Dakotans to public services.

12.20.2022 Open Letter – CHW

How the money has been used so far

The award to The Transformation Project aligned with one of the goals of the federal grant funding program’s benchmarks. The LGBTQ community is among those listed as potential targets for assistance in the grant’s documentation.

The state’s online financial reporting system says The Transformation Project has received about $23,000 in payments from the state so far this fiscal year.

The Transformation Project hired Jack Fonder this fall for the CHW position, Williams told South Dakota Searchlight.

Fonder, who is a member of the LGBTQ community, was hired to provide critical services like health system navigation, health promotion and coaching, and education to people The Transformation Project serves, including transgender, gender non-conforming and the broader LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit community.

“We are the entity they trust to help them navigate through the complexities of the health care and social services systems,” Williams said in the open letter.

The Transformation Project has been an outspoken advocacy group for transgender youth in South Dakota, as the demographic faces discrimination and hostility, leading to depression, isolation and suicidal thoughts, experts say.

For example, 80% of LGBTQ youth report they’ve experience discrimination for their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to The Transformation Project. 53% of LGBTQ youth in South Dakota have seriously considered suicide in the past year; 19% report attempting suicide in the same timeframe, which is higher than overall South Dakota youth . About 75% of LGBTQ youth also report experiencing anxiety and 58% report symptoms of depression.

Transgender adults are four times as likely as cisgender heterosexual adults to report making at least one suicide attempt in their life.

Contesting alleged breaches of contract

Williams told South Dakota Searchlight that Fonder is still with The Transformation Project and graduated from a CHW program Tuesday — just days after the state terminated the contract. The state cited, among many other alleged breaches of contract, that the organization hadn’t created a CHW program with “at least one certificate-level CHW.”

The CHW certificate program at Southeast Technical College requires 16 credits, which is at least one semester of work.

The letter also alleged that the infrastructure for the CHW program wasn’t set up, two quarterly reports weren’t filed, program success stories hadn’t been provided and that the organization didn’t participate in the CHW Collaborative of South Dakota annual conference in April 2022 , even though the contract began in June.

The position hadn’t been hired until Sept. 6, Williams said, and the contract reveals that the document wasn’t signed by both parties until September.

Noem spokesman Ian Fury said the Governor’s Office could not respond to South Dakota Searchlight’s request for comment because of “the threat of pending litigation.”

Earlier this week, Fury provided a statement from Noem to The Daily Signal , a conservative media outlet.

“South Dakota does not support this organization’s efforts, and state government should not be participating in them,” the statement said. “We should not be dividing our youth with radical ideologies. We should treat every single individual equally as a human being.”

Fury added in his comments to The Daily Signal that the state is reviewing all Department of Health contracts and that the contract was signed without Noem’s prior knowledge or approval.

South Dakota Voices for Peace and the Union Gospel Mission, both based in Sioux Falls, are among the other organizations that have CHW contracts with the state, but their leaders said they had not received calls from the Department of Health questioning their compliance with their contract requirements as of Monday.

Williams, of The Transformation Project, said the group is “reviewing all available options.”

“To put it simply, we received a grant to establish a CHW program and we did just that,” Williams said in the open letter. “We complied with all aspects of the contract and are heartbroken at what we believe are inaccurate descriptions of our work. We are further devastated because it is patently obvious that the transgender and broader LGBQ2S community in South Dakota faces health disparities that could be improved under this grant – precisely what was intended in the first place.”

The post Transformation Project calls termination of state contract ‘unwarranted’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight .

Comments / 1

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Transgender advocacy group plans to sue state over contract cancellation

A transgender advocacy organization plans to sue the state of South Dakota for civil rights violations over Gov. Kristi Noem’s abrupt cancellation of a health care facilitation contract with the group. Brendan Johnson, a former U.S. district attorney who works for the law firm Robins Kaplan, told South Dakota Searchlight that his firm will represent […] The post Transgender advocacy group plans to sue state over contract cancellation appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

In South Dakota and elsewhere, voters spoke clearly on health care

In November, millions of voters in red, blue and purple states voted on the future of our health care directly on the ballot. And U.S. Sen. Warnock ran his re-election campaign and run-off on health care. Health care won decisively. Voters decided to expand Medicaid in South Dakota, meaning more than 40,000 low-income South Dakotans […] The post In South Dakota and elsewhere, voters spoke clearly on health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract violations committed by the group, while the governor’s spokesman told the conservative media outlet that first reported on the letter that Noem does not support the […] The post Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’

The state Government Accountability Board dismissed a complaint Tuesday regarding Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state aircraft, citing no sufficient legal definition of “state business.”  The three retired judges on the board – minus an additional member who recused himself – called the definition necessary to determine if a legal or ethical violation took place. […] The post Ethics panel dismisses airplane complaint against Noem, citing no definition of ‘state business’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards

Less than two weeks after gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, N.C., knocking out power to about 45,000 people, federal regulators ordered a review of security standards at electric transmission facilities and control centers. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday ordered the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which sets and […] The post After substation shooting, federal regulator orders review of security standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
South Dakota Searchlight

Nursing home complaints surge 117% higher since 2021

Nursing home complaints are on the rise this year after falling during the early pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The state Department of Health, which oversees more than 100 long-term care facilities, according to its website, fielded 39 complaints as of Dec. 9. That’s an increase of 117% over 2020 and 2021, when the […] The post Nursing home complaints surge 117% higher since 2021 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Child care is a major workforce concern. Why wasn’t it in Gov. Noem’s budget address?

Child care is one of South Dakota’s most pressing workforce issues, with cities, businesses and organizations searching for solutions to keep child care accessible and affordable across the state. Gov. Kristi Noem addressed it as such on the campaign trail, but it did not appear in her Dec. 6 budget address to the Legislature, in […] The post Child care is a major workforce concern. Why wasn’t it in Gov. Noem’s budget address? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same.

Voters in Colorado approved a statewide affordable housing initiative in November; while voters in nine cities across the country OK’d measures to finance the construction of affordable housing, preserve existing rental properties and support renters. But as housing costs soar, analysts and advocates say more needs to be done and argue that federal action is […] The post Voters embraced affordable housing initiatives. Advocates say Congress should do the same. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse

What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings.  One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

With budget, Noem plays Santa and the Grinch

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem played Santa Claus and the Grinch during her budget address Tuesday.  Listening closely were state legislators who know they must pay the bills once the thrill of new gifts has faded.  Particularly excited on Tuesday were Democrats, a small minority in the Legislature. Noem delivered their Christmas morning dreams come […] The post With budget, Noem plays Santa and the Grinch appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Students in four SD districts to build electric vehicles from scratch

There aren’t many electric vehicles (EVs) on the road in South Dakota just yet, which means there isn’t a huge demand for EV-specific mechanics. That’s bound to change as more South Dakotans begin buying EVs. At least four South Dakota school districts are banking on it. High school students in Dell Rapids, Aberdeen, Sturgis and […] The post Students in four SD districts to build electric vehicles from scratch appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ABERDEEN, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem recommends $70 million to update ‘outdated’ accounting software

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem says state government’s accounting and software system is so out of date that it needs millions of dollars and multiple years to fix. That revelation came during Noem’s annual budget address Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. Noem’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2024 includes $70 million in one-time funding […] The post Noem recommends $70 million to update ‘outdated’ accounting software appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline

A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem pairs big cut with big spending in budget plan

PIERRE – Gov. Kristi Noem proposed South Dakota’s largest-ever state budget and biggest-ever tax cut Tuesday in her 2022 budget address, along with improved pay and benefits for state employees, money for new and improved prisons, free college tuition for National Guard soldiers, and numerous other proposals. Noem said the tax cut – a proposed […] The post Noem pairs big cut with big spending in budget plan appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached

South Dakota counties will receive over $15 million in one-time funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury over the next two years, with the ability to spend the money on nearly anything they want. The federal money is another form of COVID-19 economic relief stemming from the American Rescue Plan Act. This time, the […] The post SD counties to receive $15M in federal money with few strings attached appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Disappearing nursing homes could suffer more under Noem’s tax cut

Shortly before the Nov. 8 general election, South Dakota Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck said Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to eliminate the state’s sales tax on food would devastate the state’s nursing homes.  “If you cut $106 million out of the budget, you are going to close the nursing homes in our state,” he […] The post Disappearing nursing homes could suffer more under Noem’s tax cut appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023, including South Dakota

WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.  That includes South Dakota, where the new Legislature will convene with 31 women […] The post A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023, including South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota Searchlight

Pierre, SD
402
Followers
171
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

We use our journalistic searchlight to illuminate critical issues facing South Dakota, dissect the decisions made by state leaders, and explain the consequences of their policies and the role of politics on South Dakotans. We publish news and commentary that prioritizes accuracy, fairness, insight and civility. There is no charge to access our content, or to subscribe to our email newsletter. We invite and publish guest commentary that contributes to productive public discourse and adheres to our editorial policies. South Dakota Searchlight launched in 2022. We’re an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The staff of the Searchlight retains full editorial independence.

 https://southdakotasearchlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy