ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Their children are LGBTQ+. Parents are supportive, loving, protective.

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOe4O_0jpN118o00

Oliver Honig started donning dresses and skirts at age 3. His cousin first gave him a tutu and he wanted to wear it everywhere, so he did. At age 5, he was skillfully walking up and down the steps of the family's backyard slide in his mother's high-heeled boots. And by the time he was 8, he was experimenting with makeup, often overlining his mouth with so much lipstick the results rivaled comedic clownery.

Oliver's mother, Chrissy Honig, lovingly laughs as she recalls their journey navigating a world where a skittish youngster, and now a very vocal teenager, often called by his nickname, Ollie, continues to seek the freedom to live, love – and dress – as he pleases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rMJd_0jpN118o00
Chrissy Honig jokes around with her 15-year-old son, Oliver, on Dec. 8, 2022, at their home in Westfield, Ind. From a young age, Oliver has enjoyed wearing clothes, makeup and accessories that could be considered gender nonconforming by some. "I just hope that he's always confident enough to just be who he is," Chrissy said of her son. "And even though he can't wear a sequined prom dress to school every day, that doesn't mean he can't express himself." Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Messy makeup aside (his lipstick game has progressed nicely and is now on point), there have been really bad wigs, even worse dye jobs and ill-fitted frocks over the years. His style sensibility has morphed and matured as he's become more attuned with the clothing that makes him happy and feels good on his body. Sometimes, it's the fabric and texture, or the fit of the waistline and the swoosh of the skirt. Sometimes it's just the idea of wearing a dress he loves that makes him feel confident. Read more .

More columns to read

The holiday presents men really want

As a man, I feel it’s my duty to read all “Holiday Gift Guides for Men.” It seems important to keep up on the man-tastic things I’m supposed to be wanting.

Having browsed 123,547 of these guides (every online publication in America is constitutionally required to produce one), I’ve concluded that either: a) I’m not a man, or b)  the people compiling these guides are not good at their jobs. Read more .

Real quick, sign up to get our alerts

Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? It's free and available in your app store .

Once you have the app, go to the settings and add "Commentary & Analysis" to make sure you don't miss out.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Their children are LGBTQ+. Parents are supportive, loving, protective.

Comments / 23

Gimlet
4d ago

Parents didn’t have the Jesus Christ in their lives nor hearts truly. If they did this wouldn’t be happened. With Jesus Christ in your life there is nothing impossible that Jesus Christ can’t get you through if you truly love Jesus Christ with all your heart mind and soul and body. This is a great sin that will send people like them into the lake of fire and brimstone. Hopefully they will change before they take their last breath.

Reply(8)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoYouRemember?

Teacher Is Trolled On Social Media For Dressing ‘Inappropriately’ For Class

Every human has the freedom of expression. However, the big question is where we draw the line between constructive criticism and bashing people on social media. Recently, Meagan Howard, a teacher, became the subject of an online debate based on her clothing preference. Netizens had mixed opinions regarding her outfit as some people criticized her for dressing “unprofessional,” while others claimed that they “couldn’t care less.”
The Conversation U.S.

White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways

When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
People

Married Pastor, Who Stepped Away After Messaging Another Woman, Cheered as He Returns to Pulpit

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, apologized for his "foolishness" and received a standing ovation during a service on Sunday Matt Chandler is back after stepping away from his role as lead pastor at the Village Church following "concerns" about him messaging a woman who was not his wife. Chandler, 48, took the stage at the Church in Flower Mound, Texas, on Sunday for the first time since August, according to The New York Times and Christianity Today. The Megachurch pastor went on a leave of absence...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Elle

If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer

How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
Anita Durairaj

This man was almost lynched by a white mob but then a miracle happened

Laurence C. Jones (1882 - 1975) is known as an African-American educator. He founded the Piney Woods Country Life School in Mississippi in 1909. The Piney Woods School is still in operation today as a boarding school for African American students. It is the largest African-American boarding school as well as the second oldest African-American boarding school in continuous operation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Cambridge Dean Claims Jesus Could Have Been Transgender, but Isn’t the Question Irrelevant?

JesusPhoto by(Public use) During a recent sermon, junior research fellow Joshua Heath shocked his audience at the Trinity College chapel at Cambridge by making the case for a transgender Jesus. Congregants left the Sunday service in tears crying “heresy,” but religious leaders at Cambridge University are defending the message, arguing that the speculation is “legitimate” and “thought-provoking.”
Essence

What Is It About Black Women’s Power That Some White Men Find So Offensive?

The advances of powerful Black women, who have historically existed at the bottom rung of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Howard Stern is “uncomfortable” with how Oprah Winfrey “flaunts” her fortune. On his radio show, the notorious shock jock...
Upworthy

Kid's brilliant homework response outwits teacher's sexist question

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Sexism is prevalent and widespread only because we're all conditioned from an early to accept existing sexist practices and gender roles. One eight-year-old looked past an obvious answer, to expose the inherent sexism in a question designed to elicit a sexist answer from kids. The English teacher didn't really think much as she created a list of clues for words that contain the letters “UR” in them. The teacher assumed that associating familiar jobs and days of the week among other things to the words would make it easier for the kids. One of the clues read, Hospital Lady. The first instinctive answer that comes up in our mind is the word "nurse" but then you realize that sexism is so deep-rooted that you associate a type of work with a gender, which is basically the definition of sexism.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

721K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy