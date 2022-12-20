Oliver Honig started donning dresses and skirts at age 3. His cousin first gave him a tutu and he wanted to wear it everywhere, so he did. At age 5, he was skillfully walking up and down the steps of the family's backyard slide in his mother's high-heeled boots. And by the time he was 8, he was experimenting with makeup, often overlining his mouth with so much lipstick the results rivaled comedic clownery.

Oliver's mother, Chrissy Honig, lovingly laughs as she recalls their journey navigating a world where a skittish youngster, and now a very vocal teenager, often called by his nickname, Ollie, continues to seek the freedom to live, love – and dress – as he pleases.

Chrissy Honig jokes around with her 15-year-old son, Oliver, on Dec. 8, 2022, at their home in Westfield, Ind. From a young age, Oliver has enjoyed wearing clothes, makeup and accessories that could be considered gender nonconforming by some. "I just hope that he's always confident enough to just be who he is," Chrissy said of her son. "And even though he can't wear a sequined prom dress to school every day, that doesn't mean he can't express himself." Jenna Watson/IndyStar

Messy makeup aside (his lipstick game has progressed nicely and is now on point), there have been really bad wigs, even worse dye jobs and ill-fitted frocks over the years. His style sensibility has morphed and matured as he's become more attuned with the clothing that makes him happy and feels good on his body. Sometimes, it's the fabric and texture, or the fit of the waistline and the swoosh of the skirt. Sometimes it's just the idea of wearing a dress he loves that makes him feel confident. Read more .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Their children are LGBTQ+. Parents are supportive, loving, protective.