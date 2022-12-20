WrestleMania 39 is expected to be a star-studded event, so it’s no surprise WWE is trying to do what it can to get the biggest names for the two-night spectacle. The premium live event is going with the tagline, “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.” WWE certainly would like to bring in as many mainstream stars as possible to satisfy the Inglewood, Calif., crowd. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has thrown his hat into the ring, and the company has grand plans of bringing in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face his real-life cousin Roman Reigns.

1 DAY AGO