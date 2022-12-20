Read full article on original website
WrestleMania 39 is expected to be a star-studded event, so it’s no surprise WWE is trying to do what it can to get the biggest names for the two-night spectacle. The premium live event is going with the tagline, “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.” WWE certainly would like to bring in as many mainstream stars as possible to satisfy the Inglewood, Calif., crowd. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has thrown his hat into the ring, and the company has grand plans of bringing in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face his real-life cousin Roman Reigns.
John Cena was a staple of WrestleMania for nearly two decades. He didn’t appear at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 or WrestleMania 38 in 2022, though, and it’s still not confirmed whether he’ll be involved with WrestleMania 39 this April. Such is life for a former full-time wrestler who’s since become a Hollywood star. Just ask Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
