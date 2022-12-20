ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana records 16th case of bird flu this year

By Chris Woodward
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Turkeys stand in a barn on a turkey farm near Manson, Iowa, on Aug. 10, 2015. Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this December 2022 to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000.  AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

(The Center Square) – The number of avian influenza cases in Montana has increased to at least 16 this year, state officials announced on Monday.

Montana Department of Livestock officials say the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was responsible for killing a “small backyard poultry flock” in Flathead County.

“HPAI has impacted over 80,000 domestic birds in Montana,” Montana State Veterinarian Martin Zaluski said. “The impacts of this year’s disease outbreak are substantial.”

The outbreak in Montana began in March, and authorities say the HPAI variant has killed more than 56 million birds in 47 states. Migratory waterfowl are believed to be the main cause for the spread, according to officials. The virus is transfered through feces, saliva, and respiratory secretions.

“Domestic poultry become infected through direct contact with wild birds, or through contact with contaminated objects, equipment, or the environment,” MDOL said.

MDOL said bird owners can protect flocks by preventing contact between wild or migratory birds and domestic poultry, as well as keeping house birds indoors.

“Sick birds can exhibit numerous signs such as swollen eyes, discolored comb and legs, a significant drop in egg production, or decrease in water and feed consumption,” MDOL said. “However, the most common sign has been sudden death of multiple birds within a flock.”

More information is available on the Montana Department of Livestock’s website, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Montana population grows 1.5% in 2022

(The Center Square) – Montana's population grew 1.5% in 2022, according to new annual state population estimates released by the U.S. Census. That's a net increase of 16,640 from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Montana's total population is now an estimated 1,122,867, up from 1,106,227 in 2021, and 1,084,197 in 2020.
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

State may assist livestock carcass disposal to reduce wolf attacks

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has hired a range rider to work with ranchers who run cattle on private property in the Columbia pack territory of southeast Washington. Part of that person’s duties is to work with livestock producers to dispose of animal carcasses that could attract predators to their properties. In its monthly report on wolf activities, WDFW outlined one incident where the range rider discovered a dead cow behind a calving corral. The rancher told the rider...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
OREGON STATE
The Center Square

Maryland seeing slight population loss in Census report

(The Center Square) – Maryland ranks eighth in the nation for population loss. The United States Census Bureau’s Vintage 2022 national and state population estimates released Thursday reflects the state lost an estimated 9,950 people over the past year. In 2020, according to the report, Maryland had an estimated population of 6,177,213. The state recorded an estimated drop of 2,603 residents to 6,174,610 in 2021, the first two years of...
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Home Values in Montana Soared During the Pandemic

The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since. Nationwide, the average median home value rose 17% between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the 2021 and...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Census: Texas leads U.S. with largest population gains, Florida leads with fastest population growth

(The Center Square) – Texas and Florida lead the U.S. in population growth, according to new Census Bureau estimates. Texas saw the largest population gain in the U.S. Florida had the largest percentage increase and the fastest population growth, according to the data. Texas for the first time became the only state other than California to now have more than 30 million people, although California continued to record a population...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions

(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Utahns pay some of the highest cell phone taxes in the U.S.

(The Center Square) - Utahns pay some of the highest wireless cell phone taxes in the country, according to a new report released this week. Utah’s state-local rate of just over 16% paired with the Federal Universal Service Fund (USF) rate of 12.24% means Utahns pay 28.39% in taxes, fees and government charges on wireless service, the report said.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Tennessee surpasses estimated 7M residents in 2022 Census estimates

(The Center Square) — Tennessee saw its largest population increase since 2007 and was one of the 10 fastest growing states in the country in population data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Tennessee State Data Center said there was a nearly 83,000 gain from 2021 to 2022, a 1.2% population increase. That means that Tennessee surpassed an estimated seven million residents at 7,051,339. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Virginia bill seeks to lower cigar tax rate

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January. House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

EPA schedules January meeting on Hawaii's Red Hill

(The Center Square) - The public will get their say next month on a proposed consent order between the U.S Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S Navy that would shutter the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled in November 2021. The leaked fuel sickened residents and forced some to move out of their residences. ...
HAWAII STATE
The Center Square

Californians are leaving says the Census

(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy