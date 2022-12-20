ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died

By Liam Niemeyer
 4 days ago

This article mentions suicide. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988.

A Kentucky state senator announced Tuesday her transgender son, who fought for LGBTQ rights, has died by suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6NwT_0jpMzqxW00

Henry Berg-Bousseau (Photo from obituary)

Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, in a statement s hared on social media by Kentucky Senate Democrats, said 24-year-old Henry Berg-Bousseau was “a beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend.”

“Henry spent his life working to extend grace, compassion, and understanding to everyone, but especially to the vulnerable and marginalized. This grace, compassion and understanding was not always returned to him,” Berg said in the statement. “As a mother of a transgender son, I gave my whole heart trying to protect my child from a world where some people and especially some politicians intentionally continued to believe that marginalizing my child was OK simply because of who he was.”

Berg-Brousseau died Dec. 16 at his home in Arlington, Va.

Berg said he had recently received a significant promotion at the Human Rights Campaign — a nationwide LGBTQ advocacy and lobbying organization — and that he was doing work that was important to him.

According to an online obituary , he served as the deputy press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign after graduating from George Washington University in 2021. He was born in Louisville, where in high school he worked with the Fairness Campaign , an statewide LGBTQ rights advocacy group, to advocate for the transgender community.

Berg said his job had made him aware on a daily basis “of the hateful and vile anti-trans message being circulated” in the country and at his workplace.

“This hate building across the country weighed on him. In one of our last conversations he wondered if he was safe walking down the street,” Berg said. “The vitriol against trans people is not happening in a vacuum. It is not just a way of scoring political points by exacerbating the culture wars. It has real-world implications for how transgender people view their place in the world and how they are treated as they just try to live their lives.”

Berg asked in her statement for people to practice “tolerance and grace” and work on “loving your neighbor.”

This story was updated to correct an earlier misspelling in Henry Berg-Bousseau’s name.

The post ‘Practice tolerance and grace’: Kentucky senator says her transgender son has died appeared first on Kentucky Lantern .

Comments / 19

cubanguy
4d ago

so her gender reassignment didn't make her happy, she needed a psychiatric treatment not testosterone injections

Reply
9
J-Lo
4d ago

I hate to hear this. We live in such a cruel world. People treat other with less and less kindness every day. I am so sorry that your son had to experience any of the horrible treatment that has become so common. I know there is nothing that can take your pain away, but please know that there are people in the world that think your son must have been very brave. The work that he did is extremely important to the people in the LGBTQ+ community. You must be very proud of the wonderful son that you raised. Thank you for being such a loving and supportive mother. ❤❤

Reply
2
Mary Gray
4d ago

So sorry for your loss, Breaks my heart that someone so young didn't see another way to solve his problem's.I understand that people are very cruel when they don't know or understand,I had a brother that was gay.He passed away several years ago from AID's.Just know that in the struggles with your son passing there are people who are there for you in your time of need.💕

Reply
2
