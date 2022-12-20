ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Amarillo Globe-News

Garden Guy column: Planning and reality

“I am still devoted to the garden. But although an old man I am but a young gardener.” — Thomas Jefferson. At this time of the year, my aching back and knees rejoice at days of gardening inactivity. Little do they know that the “devoted to the garden” brain is busy planning changes and scheming for more perfect gardens simply because I too am a young gardener.

Comments / 0

Community Policy