Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

National Guard to remove snow on reservations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard’s mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Are South Dakota’s tuition breaks paying off or not?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s efforts at attracting university students from other states seem to be succeeding. That’s the bottom line from a KELOLAND News analysis that looked at a few of the top ways South Dakota’s six public universities are trying to bring in students.
COLORADO STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press

Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
kscj.com

SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED

INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation

Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
MANKATO, MN
wnax.com

SD D.O.T. Dealing with Damage to Two I-90 Bridges

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is facing some unexpected bridge repairs. Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that two I-90 bridges were hit and damaged…. D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says it will take time to fix the bridges….. Smith says the western...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
New York Post

Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop

Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.  Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Transportation Commission Hears from Highway 46 Supporters

The South Dakota Transportation Commission heard from supporters of the four lane Highway 46 through Wagner. Gerrit Juffer of Wagner addressed the commission during the public comment part of their meeting…. Juffer says public opinion supports the current four lane highway….. Commission Chairman Bruce Cull of Yankton said...
WAGNER, SD

