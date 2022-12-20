Read full article on original website
KEVN
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
KELOLAND TV
National Guard to remove snow on reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard’s mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to […]
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
KEVN
Winter weather posing particular challenges for South Dakota’s reservations
ROSEBUD, S.D. - As a winter storm continues to ravage much of South Dakota, those on reservations throughout the state are still trying to recover from last week’s winter storm. Issues like a lack of propane, and the inability to make it to a grocery store have made the...
KEVN
Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem declares Winter Storm Emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued a Winter Storm Emergency for the state. As part of the order, Noem has activated the South Dakota National Guard to assist with winter storm recovery efforts on Tribal lands. According to the Governor’s office, Guardsmen...
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
KELOLAND TV
Are South Dakota’s tuition breaks paying off or not?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s efforts at attracting university students from other states seem to be succeeding. That’s the bottom line from a KELOLAND News analysis that looked at a few of the top ways South Dakota’s six public universities are trying to bring in students.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
wnax.com
SD D.O.T. Dealing with Damage to Two I-90 Bridges
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is facing some unexpected bridge repairs. Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that two I-90 bridges were hit and damaged…. D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says it will take time to fix the bridges….. Smith says the western...
Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem closes state government offices statewide for winter storm
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, because of the winter storm in South Dakota. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open on Tuesday.
wnax.com
SD Transportation Commission Hears from Highway 46 Supporters
The South Dakota Transportation Commission heard from supporters of the four lane Highway 46 through Wagner. Gerrit Juffer of Wagner addressed the commission during the public comment part of their meeting…. Juffer says public opinion supports the current four lane highway….. Commission Chairman Bruce Cull of Yankton said...
