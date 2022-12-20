ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Travel status in St. Joseph County worsens to ‘Warning’ category

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say road conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. This comes as the county was elevated on Friday night to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s highest level of travel advisory, which is a “Warning.” This means that you are advised to refrain from all travel and comply with necessary emergency measures.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Travel limited in St. Joe County, much of Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Emergency Management Agency is emphasizing the risk to county residents that plan on traveling yet tonight. Many roads are still limited to travel because of drifting in wide open areas county-wide. In the event you come across a road closed sign...turn...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

UPDATE: State of emergency lifted in Berrien County after power outages resolved in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor. The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Blizzard conditions in Berrien County

If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht lets us know how things stand heading into the overnight hours in his first look at the weather at 11:00. City of South Bend announces...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Two arrests after chase from Elkhart to Cass County

Two people are in custody in Cass County, Michigan, after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle in Elkhart. Just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 911 dispatch received a call regarding a vehicle stolen in the 100 block of S Main Street. An Elkhart Police Department officer arrived shortly afterward.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

Indiana Michigan Power urges people to reduce electricity use

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) and PJM, – the regional power grid operator, are urging people to reduce their use of electricity as the severe weather has led to an extraordinary strain on the power system. I&M is asking businesses and the public to help...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

WATCH: South Bend Police save Christmas

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – The Grinch apparently made a stop in South Bend. According to South Bend Police, someone came into a home and stole some Christmas presents. But, that wasn’t the end of the story. In a Facebook post, the police department says “We interrupt our...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLFI.com

Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
FOX59

Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the […]
INDIANA STATE
max983.net

Marshall County Highway Department Superintendent Provides Update to Commissioners

The Marshall County Commissioners heard from Highway Department Superintendent Jason Peters on upcoming projects. He explained that the first round of INDOT’s Community Crossings Matching Grant projects for 2023 is coming up in January. The commissioners asked Peters to put together a list and then include a list of additional paving projects just like he did at the beginning of 2022. Peters commented that it does maximize the county’s funding for such projects.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN

